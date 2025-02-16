The favorite Greek drink is renewed: The premium version of Ouzo Plomari arrives in Israel

A new strategic move in the alcoholic beverages market: The Scottish Company, the import and marketing arm of Israco, strengthens its foothold in the ouzo market. The company, which already markets the Ouzo Plomari and Ouzo 7 brands, has added Plomari Adolo (Plomari Adolo), a new premium version of the leading brand, to its product lineup.

The new product, which arrived on the market with a refreshed brand identity, represents the premium line of the Plomari family. Unlike the classic version, Adolo undergoes a more advanced distillation process, positioning it as a premium product in the category. Ouzo lovers will discover a drink with a rich flavor profile: A blend of cinnamon, anise, chamomile, and fennel, with a full body and a delicate sweet finish.

Israelis Love Ouzo

Market data indicates a perfect timing for the launch: In the last five years, Plomari sales have more than doubled. This trend aligns with the overall growth of the anise category, which includes both Arak and Ouzo. StoreNext reports an impressive jump in market size – from NIS 127M in 2021 to NIS 176M in 2024.

Ouzo Plomari Adolo (credit: PR)

In the premium ouzo market segment, which differentiates from traditional arak, there is an annual growth of 27%. Plomari leads the trend with an average annual growth of 36% over the past four years. The numbers are impressive: From NIS 1.49M in 2022, sales surged to NIS 2.99M in 2024. For comparison, the closest competitor, Ouzo 12, achieved an annual growth of 15%, reaching sales of NIS 620,000 in 2024 in the local market – figures that do not include sales in private stores, bars, and restaurants.

The production story of Plomari Adolo begins in the village of Plomari, known as the ouzo capital of the island of Lesbos. The name "Adolo" refers to what is known as the "heart of the distillation" – the purest essence of the distillate. The production process combines tradition and innovation: A triple distillation in copper stills over 100 years old, using 15 natural ingredients. The distillation itself is performed slowly over low flame, fueled by olive wood.

The new drink is already on the shelves, in a 700 ml bottle priced at NIS 120. It will be available at the Tiv Ta'am chain, specialty wine stores, select restaurants and bars, as well as on the websites of Tiv Ta'am and Israco.