From spread to culture: 60 years of global Nutella obsession

What began as a modest Italian attempt to create a chocolate spread during a cocoa shortage has become a global cultural phenomenon. This year, as Nutella celebrates 60 years of winning the hearts (and buns) of millions of fans in 170 countries, the iconic brand marks the occasion with a series of innovative events that go far beyond the kitchen.

At the heart of this year’s celebrations is a historic launch: "The Sound of Nutella" – a unique sonic signature created in collaboration with Massive Music. For the first time, the brand translates the sound of hazelnut cracking into a melody that embodies Nutella’s spirit of positivity. Fans will be able to listen to the new creation on Ferrero’s YouTube channel starting mid-February. The New Nutella World (credit: AMAZON)

The global obsession with the hazelnut spread receives official artistic recognition at the MAXXI Museum in Rome, where an exhibition documenting 60 years of the brand’s history will be opened. Simultaneously, a new edition of the book "The New Nutella World" by culinary journalist Gigi Padovani will be published. The book traces Nutella’s journey from a local spread to a global icon. First published in 2015, it covers Nutella’s roots, beginning with the simple hazelnut and chocolate paste sold by Pietro Ferrero at his bakery in Alba. In 1951, Ferrero began offering a creamy version called Supercrema. In 1964, Ferrero’s son, Michele, reworked Supercrema and launched it across Europe under the name Nutella – a name easy to understand and remember in many languages. Nutella became an instant hit and is one of the first Italian products to spread across the globe.

“Global Nutella Day is a testament to the brand’s enduring power and the passion of our fans,” says Thomas Satine, Global President of Nutella at Ferrero. “We are committed to continuing to innovate and ensuring that Nutella remains an integral part of people’s lives.” World Nutella Day (credit: FERRERO)

The Israeli Nutella story began several decades ago – almost every home can see the spread in children’s sandwiches in the morning and in creative desserts. Over the years, the product range has expanded and now includes Nutella B-ready, Nutella & Go!, and Nutella Biscuit, allowing fans to enjoy the beloved taste at any time of the day.

The global celebration, which began in 2007 as an initiative by American blogger Sarah Russo, has become a tradition uniting fans from all over the world. This year, Nutella invites fans on a cultural journey – from the artistic streets of Italy to breakfast tables around the world.