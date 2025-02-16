Operation Half price at Hazi Hinam: 40% sales surge and dozens of half-price deals

Amid ongoing discussions about rising prices, Hazi Hinam chain has decided to launch its flagship sale—50% off more than 700 products across all departments. As a result, the chain reports a high influx of customers to its branches nationwide and a sharp increase in sales.

Hazi Hinam has introduced its most attractive promotion yet, slashing the prices of hundreds of products by 50% for its loyal customers. More than 700 items are currently available under the Half Price at Hazi Hinam sale, and the chain has been experiencing a massive customer turnout. In the first days of the sale, which began on Sunday, February 2, 2025, the chain saw a sales spike of over 40%.

To meet the increased demand, Hazi Hinam has stocked up on large quantities of products for the benefit of its shoppers. Some of the items available at half price include:

Frozen Norwegian salmon fillets (500g) – NIS 29.90 instead of NIS 59.90

Osem ketchup (750g) – NIS 6.50 instead of NIS 13.10

Osem Petit Beurre biscuits (500g) – NIS 6.30 instead of NIS 12.70

Margarita pizza (2-pack, 730g) – NIS 17.60 instead of NIS 35.20

Maadanot cheese/potato burekas (800g) – NIS 11.50 instead of NIS 23.10

Osem couscous/panko crumbs (350g) – NIS 4 instead of NIS 8

Taaman pasta (500g) – NIS 2.50 instead of NIS 5

Piraeus Bulgarian cheese (Tnuva, 16%/24%, 250g) – NIS 13.10 instead of NIS 26.20

Neca 7 shampoo/conditioner (750ml) – NIS 6.50 instead of NIS 13.10

Sano Maxima concentrated fabric softener (750ml) – NIS 10 instead of NIS 20.10

Touch paper towel 6-pack – NIS 6.40 instead of NIS 12.90

Pri Galil canned tuna in oil/water (140g) – NIS 3.40 instead of NIS 6.90

Whole/sliced green beans (800g) – NIS 5.90 instead of NIS 11.90

Danone fruit yogurt (3%, 150g) – NIS 2.30 instead of NIS 4.60

In the first days of the sale, Hazi Hinam has recorded a massive 40% increase in sales, driven by a continuous stream of customers visiting stores after learning about the promotion through newspaper ads, social media, and word of mouth. Employees have encountered shoppers traveling from distant areas such as Ashdod, Beit Shemesh, and remote towns in the Sharon region. Their arrival highlights the urgency felt by consumers in response to these exceptional discounts, which are uncommon among grocery chains in Israel.

Residents of Rehovot and the surrounding area can also take advantage of the promotions at the newly opened and specially designed Hazi Hinam branch in Rehovot, where the 50% discount sale is also available.

The chain expects many of its top-selling products to continue flying off the shelves due to their low prices until the promotion ends. Customers report that the 50% discounts significantly help them save on their shopping bills, with average savings estimated at NIS 350 per household. Additionally, Hazi Hinam has added multiple checkout counters and packers to reduce wait times.

Orit Shalom-Bag, CEO of Hazi Hinam, stated: "In these challenging times, we are working very hard to ensure that prices remain affordable for everyone. We launched our 50% discount sale to reduce the cost of shopping for our loyal customers, who have been with us for many years. Among the discounts, you can find highly sought-after items such as Osem ketchup, tuna, pizzas, rice, cleaning and personal care products, dairy items, and desserts—all at 50% off the regular market price. In recent days, we’ve seen thousands of new customers coming to our branches from all over the country to take advantage of the deals. We have prepared with ample stock and an expanded team, and we invite everyone to visit our stores, enjoy the incredible discounts, and have a great shopping experience."

