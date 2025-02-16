High-end brand unveils future of fashion in Berlin: Reality meets fantasy

The high-end brand MARC CAIN unveiled its 2025 winter collection yesterday in a spectacular show titled "Parallel Universe." The event took place in the luxury district of Kraftwerk in Berlin, with the attendance of numerous international celebrities, including Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio, Italian TV host Michelle Hunziker, and Brazilian blogger Kelly Piquet.

The show, which explored the boundary between the real and the virtual, presented an innovative take on classic shapes. The collection featured sophisticated sweaters in two-piece sets, luxurious oversized hats, and elegant pantsuits with three-dimensional textures. Mini skirts paired with matching shoes highlighted one of the season's leading trends, while long pastel-colored coats added a dramatic touch.

The evening's climax included stunning evening gowns made from shiny fabrics and transparent elements, with the finale showcasing a floor-length sequined dress, blending glamour with modern sophistication.

Marc Cain Fashion Show (credit: Courtesy)

The main stage, standing 5 meters tall and 16 meters wide, featured a runway that stretched 51 meters long and an impressive 32-meter wall. The entire space created an immersive atmosphere where reality blended with fantasy, emphasizing the connection between fashion and technology.

The new collection's items are available at the brand's stores in the Ofer Ramat Aviv Mall and Mamilla Mall in Jerusalem.