After a NIS 3 million renovation, the Upper Galilee hotel reopens

After about a year and a half of closure due to the war, Kfar Giladi Hotel, located in Kibbutz Kfar Giladi, is reopening in early March following a comprehensive renovation, upgrade, and rebranding, with an investment estimated at approximately NIS 3 million.

The hotel offers 158 rooms and suites that have been renovated, upgraded, and redesigned, including new furniture. The renovated rooms are suitable for couples and families, ranging from deluxe rooms to spacious mini-suites. The renovation includes a redesign of the lobby, which features a central fireplace, seating areas, and a stylish bar serving Galilean wines, cocktails, and alcoholic beverages.

As part of the reopening, the hotel's two pools—indoor and outdoor—have been upgraded and redesigned. Additionally, special attention has been given to the culinary aspect as part of the holistic experience. The hotel’s dining room combines new kibbutz cuisine and will offer Galilean chef menus for breakfast and dinner, featuring seasonal dishes made from the finest Galilean produce and kibbutz orchards. This is alongside the hotel’s bar and dairy restaurant, located in the lobby.

The hotel’s new culinary approach is part of a sustainable tourism model on which the kibbutz and hotel’s new tourism vision is based—connecting human and local resources, the community, and local entrepreneurship, nature, the local story, and flavors that together create a holistic, distinctive, and diverse hospitality experience.

As part of the strategic process and the desire to share the unique story of Kibbutz Kfar Giladi with hotel guests and provide them with a unique and local experience, a rebranding process was carried out. This branding tells an old story using modern means, successfully creating a unique tourist experience that combines history—starting in the 1920s with the heroic tales of the "Hashomer" organization, the pioneers who established the northern borders of the state—Galilean nature and landscapes, local art, culture, and cuisine.

As part of the rebranding, the iconic roaring lion logo, associated with Kfar Giladi and the Tel Hai story, was updated. The kibbutz’s unique story is embedded in the hotel’s walls, and the branding language has been adapted throughout the entire hotel. Additionally, unique content has been developed to enhance the exclusive experience.

The hotel's main building now features a newly upgraded and advanced conference center, which includes several spacious halls for conferences and events of various styles, accommodating up to 450 participants. The halls are equipped with state-of-the-art multimedia, technology, and built-in sound systems, and they can be divided using acoustic partitions. The conference center is suitable for corporate and organizational events as well as private gatherings. The venue also offers a kitchen with a variety of catering options and special meals prepared by the hotel’s chef and professional team, who specialize in event and conference productions. Additionally, the hotel has upgraded its gardens, open spaces, and public areas.

Dudi Ben Gal, CEO of Kfar Giladi Hotel, stated: "After a year and five months during which the hotel was closed and the kibbutz community was evacuated, I am excited for the reopening. The story of Kibbutz Kfar Giladi still reflects its founding days, and we see our first guests choosing us for their vacation as the pioneers of 2025. Our guests' enjoyment is our top priority, which is why we have worked hard to upgrade the guest experience on all levels—culinary, cultural, and certainly in terms of hotel facilities and our team, who have missed seeing our guests' smiles."

The price for guest rooms at Kfar Giladi Hotel starts at NIS 1,080 per night for a couple, including bed and breakfast.