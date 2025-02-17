Arkia's first flight to New York takes off

In a ceremony attended by key figures from Israel’s aviation sector and the U.S. government, Arkia inaugurated its first flight on the new Tel Aviv – New York (JFK) route last night (Saturday night). The festive event, held at Terminal 3 of Ben Gurion Airport, was attended by Arkia CEO Oz Berlowitz, Head of the Economic Section at the U.S. Embassy in Israel Larry L. Memmott, Director General of the Ministry of Transport Moshe Ben Zaken, Chairman of the Israel Airports Authority Avner Flor, IAA CEO Sharon Kedmi, Head of the Civil Aviation Authority Brigadier General (Res.) Shmuel Zakai, TAT Chairman Avi Edri, and Chairman of the Transportation Workers Union at the Histadrut, Eyal Yadin.

The route, initially a joint initiative with TechAir and now managed exclusively by Arkia, was launched in response to the challenging realities of Israel’s aviation market since the beginning of the war. Ticket prices will start at $1,199, with flights operating three times a week on Sundays, Mondays, and Wednesdays.

The flights will be operated using an Airbus A330-900 NEO from the Spanish-Portuguese airline Iberojet, with an Israeli Arkia crew. The aircraft will feature a spacious economy class with personal screens, and passengers will be served two full kosher meals along with beverages during the flight.

“Today marks a defining moment in Arkia’s history,” said Arkia CEO Oz Berlowitz. “The launch of the direct route to New York is not just an expansion of our business—it is a testament to our growth, courage, and vision. Over the past year and a half, as most foreign airlines reduced operations or chose not to fly at all, Arkia and other Israeli airlines have once again proven how essential they are to the State of Israel.” Berlowitz noted that the Nakash family, Arkia’s controlling shareholders, view New York not just as a commercial destination but as an integral part of the company’s identity and vision.

“Despite these challenging times, we are gathered here tonight to celebrate a joyful event that strengthens the bond between our two countries,” said Larry L. Memmott, Head of the Economic Section at the U.S. Embassy. “Flights like this connect families, boost the economy, support cultural exchange, and drive tourism forward.” Arkia CEO Oz Berlowitz, IAA Director General Avner Flor, Moshe Ben Zaken, and Larry L. Memmott (credit: ERAN LAM)

Transport Minister Miri Regev stated that this historic step would enhance competition and reduce flight costs. “This initiative was made possible through intensive collaboration with U.S. authorities, alongside the Civil Aviation Authority and the Transport Ministry,” she said. “Israel will continue to encourage more airlines to enter this market through economic incentives.”

“It is no small feat for a company like Arkia to take such a bold step,” said IAA CEO Sharon Kedmi. “The strategic significance goes beyond Arkia’s growth—it strengthens the entire aviation sector.”