EY, in collaboration with IATI, is hosting a new start-up competition in the digital health field. As part of the competition, which will take place during the MIXiii Health-Tech.IL conference, Israeli start-up companies will have the opportunity to present their developments to leading investors and receive comprehensive professional guidance.

The competition aims to provide a platform for companies developing innovative technological solutions in the health sector and assist them in overcoming the unique challenges of this market, such as complex regulation and lengthy validation processes.

The competition is open to companies in the pre-seed and seed stages, as well as companies in stage A that are showing initial revenue. The eight to ten selected companies will have the chance to present an 8-minute pitch to a panel of leading investment funds in the field, followed by an in-depth Q&A session. The winning company will receive professional guidance packages from EY and the law firm Meitar.

"The competition will help identify and expose promising young companies that not only develop advanced technology but also know how to adapt it to the real needs of healthcare systems around the world," said Yaakov Michlin, chairman of the conference and CEO of Biolight.