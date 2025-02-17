We didn't expect this: Maskit opens its first flagship store in a mall

Maskit, the fashion house, is expanding its operations and opening, for the first time in its history, a store in a retail complex. The new store, covering an area of 170 square meters and with an investment of NIS 1M, will be located at Big Fashion Glilot.

The new store will showcase the full lifestyle vision of the brand, from the accessible premium collection, through unique home products, to the luxurious couture collection. For the first time, the store will offer a unique combination of products at accessible prices alongside personalized couture services – a significant innovation in the Israeli retail landscape.

“We are proud to be partners in the retail creation of Big in Glilot,” says Nir Tal, CEO of Maskit. “The arrival at a leading retail complex will allow more customers to discover the current creations of the Maskit fashion house in its various shades and products. Maskit celebrated 70 years of original Israeli creation this year, and we are happy that even during such challenging times.”

Founded in 1952, Maskit is considered one of the oldest and most important fashion houses in Israel. Over its 70 years, the brand has maintained its position as a leader in the local fashion market, with the head designer Sharon Tal continuing to lead the brand to new heights while preserving its historical legacy.