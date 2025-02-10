The Top Garage Door Manufacturers In Israel

People desire security, but they also demand convenience. When the security measures are cumbersome and redundant, humans are apt to cut corners and begin to abandon the safety measures, such as leaving doors and gates open. Garage doors serve this role well by providing robust property security while offering automated convenience.

Israel faces many challenges in receiving goods and importing products. Israel-based suppliers are key to providing a reliable supply of garage doors for both residential and commercial uses. These 5 suppliers are well regarded in the country for their inventory as well as their follow-up support.

Unlike America and other Western countries, where the main goal is to protect the house, Israel has a culture of also protecting the yard. Therefore, it is standard to invest in attractive gates and bars to further prevent unwanted ingress into homes. Many of these companies are a full supplier of these products.

At Garage Door Marketing Syndicate, we help installers find the best products in their industry, and craft attractive marketing around those products to increase revenue. A comprehensive list of these manufacturers and installers has not been established, so we set out to compile some of the most reputable companies into a convenient list for contractors in this niche industry.

Shearim Av-Shaar

shearim.co.ilAddress: 19 Holon, SestetPhone: 03-6545000Shearim has been in the business of manufacturing, supplying, and installing electric gates for over 25 years. They have the very highest quality standards and one of the largest catalogs in the country. They are also one of the few locations with a well-built and well-maintained website with their offerings. As Israel's leading manufacturer of doors, barriers, and gates, they have a track record of building barriers that meet the country's unique needs. From electric carousel entrances to automatic doors, hangar doors and electric shutters, they have a barrier for every situation. Their large skilled staff of customer service teams and engineers is perfect for meeting the harsh demands of daily use.

Trellidor Group

Trellidor.co.ilAddress: 25 Eltalf Street, YehudPhone: 077-2307950

This company specializes in high-end products designed to protect the homeowner from unwanted visitors while also using their skills to provide attractive railings to prevent falls. The wide array of products offered by Trellidor Group enables the homeowner or business to choose a set of matching products to their home or business to maintain a cohesive look. This company has a smaller selection of garage doors, opting for a small supply of industrial-quality roller shutter products. Their complete support service teams have a dedicated phone line for handling any service concerns.

Rav-Bariach Doors

rb-doors.comAddress: RB-DOORS (08) Industries Ltd. POB 3032Phone: +972-525664807

Founded in 1973, Rav-Bariach is one of the older door manufacturers in Israel. They are a global supplier, shipping their doors around the globe. They are a primary manufacturer of interior household doors and steel doors. However, they do offer industrial overhead warehouse doors, including high-speed doors, overhead sectional doors, fire-resistant doors, and sliding automatic gates. They also supply other dock needs such as dock levelers and telescoping rollers curtains for dock doors.

Ofer Automatic Gates

Ofer Automatic Gates

ofergates.comAddress: 30 Hamlacha St. P.O.B 1900, Holon 581180, IsraelPhone: +972-73-200-2000Ofer is another provider of Israel garage doors that stays at the top of the list. They offer doors that are tested frequently to meet ISO 9001 standards institution. They have a wide array of commercial products, including barriers, automatic doors, turnstiles shutters & grills, bollards, and garage doors. In their garage door lineup, they mostly cater to residential needs, offering both insulated and uninsulated styles in a variety of patterns.

Hörmann Israel

hurigates.co.ilAddress: Avraham Rosenman 624, corner of the harvest, NetivotPhone: 089944666 Hörmann is a leading German brand that supplies world-class products around the globe. HuriGates is one of their more well-known suppliers in Israel. While they have a small, modern line of garage doors for the home market, the bulk of the work they do is in the Industrial door market. From high-speed doors for demanding logistic facilities to bollards and doors for refrigeration rooms, they offer the highest quality products.

Raynor

raynor.comAddress: PO Box 21450, Beit Hanina, Jerusalem, Israel 91213Phone: 972-2-5837833

Raynor doors are a strong supplier to the Middle East, with a small distributor of doors located in Jerusalem. They offer a wide array of residential doors with a uniquely American design. They also have a helpful selection of garage doors for commercial use, including service counter rolling doors, commonly used in the food industry. Unlike Hörmann, it appears that most of their doors are designed for the American audience, and care will need to be used to ensure that the measurements will match standard Israel garage doors.

Rav Shaar

rav-shaar.co.il Address: Hil Waigetnes 12, Rishon LezionPhone: 052-3865991 This business was founded in 1996 and is a supplier and installer of Raynor, Stanley, Protecto and Liftmaster automatic doors in Israel. They have a wide array of panel gate designs available for the residential market and offer affordable prices. They are also one of the few companies with service teams for handling any on-site repair concerns. Since they handle installation, they mostly serve the areas around Rishon Lezion and Ashdod.

Intermetal

intermetal.co.ilAddress: contact@mifalhatris.co.ilPhone: 077-8052397

This company is solely a manufacturer of commercial metal roller blinds for businesses. Whether protecting a storefront from vandalism and theft at the end of the day, or protecting a warehouse dock, their products are well-known among commercial builders. All of their products are designed to be custom fit to meet your needs. Their rolling gates and rolling blinds are sought after across the country, and their customer service department has plenty of spare parts to handle any repair needs. They also provide on-site installation. Two concerns about this company: it is difficult to locate their factory address, and at the time of this article, their website was only partially finished.

While there may be others, these were the ones with the most reputed presence that we could find online. Hopefully this list will help contractors inside the country seeking suppliers for barrier systems and garage doors.

Popular Trends In Garage Doors

With the high use of multi-family dwellings, the demand for garage doors in Israel is lower than in other countries. In Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, this is especially true. As the country grows, there is a continuing trend towards multi-family construction with large, secured parking garages. This enables a consolidation of security measures and cost savings in construction.

As a result of this trend, we tend to see most garage door installation companies setting up towards the edges or in more rural cities. Additionally, the prevalence of large courtyard designs means that many people opt for automatic sliding gates over the use of garage doors.

Due to this lower demand for residential products, many of the manufacturers steer their construction towards serving their industrial clientele. Often, the popular frosted glass and modern designs have to be imported, and most homeowners are limited to the more simple, multi-panel designs. Docks and storefronts need reliable and convenient security, and the roll-up door design is heavily used.

In residential construction, the ability to withstand desert heat and salty coastal conditions along the Mediterranean is paramount. Often, homeowners choose galvanized and anti-corrosion coatings to create longevity. Additionally, insulated garage doors assist in crafting cool spaces and utility savings in the heat of summer.

There is also a higher demand for security. Unlike Western doors, which have very minimal security, heavy metal doors with robust locking mechanisms are more common. It is also not uncommon to see designs where an inner garage door is protected on the outside by an added sliding gate or retractable bollards.

The importance of choosing a product with an Israeli-based supplier lies in the post-purchase product repair and support. Garage doors are designed to last for decades. However, they are likely to need replacement parts from time to time. Choosing a product line from a well-established company inside the country, guarantees the ability to get parts in the future and ensures that the buyer can get the maximal lifetime value from their purchase. Most of these products include some type of warranty or service contract, and it can be difficult to access their technicians should an issue arise when the product is installed outside of their service area.

Never one to shy away from technology, there is a growing demand for smart home automation that integrates with garage doors. This trend will likely continue with both retrofits of existing doors and the installation of new ones. These new features include the ability to open the garage door remotely and sensors to notify the owner if the garage door is being tampered with.

While we see a continued push towards multi-family housing in the interior, the outskirts will continue to use garage doors in villa and private house construction, necessitating the need for reliable garage door suppliers and installers inside the county.

This article was written in cooperation with Quinton Hamp.