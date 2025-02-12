The secret blooming map: Top photography spots for Tu Bishvat

Tu Bishvat, the holiday of trees, symbolizes nature’s renewal and growth. After challenging times, many of us seek to reconnect with the beauty of the land and its blossoming landscapes. In honor of the holiday, we reached out to some of Israel’s leading photography guides, who shared their favorite blooming destinations along with insights from their unique perspectives.

Jane Sirkin: The Blooming Nectarines of Hula Valley

Jane Sirkin is a photographer specializing in newborn, maternity, children, and family photography. She also mentors and leads photography workshops across the country. Her love for nature drives her to seek out enchanting locations for her artistic photography workshops. According to her, “Nature in Israel is stunning, and every month brings new and exciting blooms.”

She especially recommends the pink nectarine blossoms at this time of year. Suggested locations include the Hula Valley, Ayelet Hashahar, Moshav Magshimim in central Israel, and the entrance to Givat Ada. The orchards can be seen from the road, but entering them requires permission from the farmer.

Paulownia Tree Blossoms (credit: Osher Partovi)

Osher Partovi: The Blooming Paulownia Trees in Kibbutz Netzer Sereni

Osher Partovi, a 45-year-old photographer from Ramat Gan, has been capturing images for 18 years. He manages a photography community that offers unique workshops, including dance photography combined with fashion and conceptual portraits.

According to him, “The coming month brings many stunning blooms of almond, nectarine, and peach trees in various locations. But one bloom that tends to remain under the radar is the paulownia tree blossom.”

The paulownia trees, originally from China, are arranged in neat rows in orchards, creating a scenic, foreign-like atmosphere throughout the year. By the end of March, their canopies are covered in soft white-purple or pink blossoms, giving the area a serene and pastoral look.

The orchard in Kibbutz Netzer Sereni, located at the western edge of the kibbutz, is especially charming during the blooming period, which lasts about two weeks. The site includes playgrounds for children, picnic tables, and ample space to lay down a blanket and enjoy a snack. While access to the kibbutz may be restricted by a gate, there is usually a steady flow of cars entering, allowing visitors to follow. Of course, keeping the area clean is essential. Lupine Blossoms at Tel Katra, Gedera (credit: Tal Israel)

Tal Israel: The Blooming Lupines at Tel Katra in Gedera

Tal Israel recommends visiting Tel Katra in Gedera to witness the blooming lupines, especially at sunset or early in the morning at sunrise.

As a nature photographer, Tal Israel captures Israeli wildlife, birds, and breathtaking landscapes. His website showcases his deep love for the natural world, combined with his exceptional visual talent. He leads wildlife and nature photography workshops, where participants get to photograph at stunning nature sites and learn about animal behavior in their natural habitats.

He suggests visiting Tel Katra, a 57-meter-high kurkar (sandstone) hill hidden among the northern houses of Gedera. In February and March, the hill is covered in purple-blue lupine fields, giving it an extraordinary beauty. From the hill, visitors can enjoy a spectacular view of the surrounding area, including the Marar Hills and the agricultural fields of Beit Elazari, Kidron, and Tel Nof Airfield.

The easiest access is via Shprinzak Street in northern Gedera, leading to the ascent to Tel Katra. On Saturdays, the area may be crowded, so it’s advisable to plan ahead and arrive early. The Sergeants' Grove (Oak Forest) in Netanya (credit: Shirley Lev)

Shirley Lev: The Oak (Sergeants') Grove in Netanya

Shirley Lev, a photographer and mobile photography workshop instructor, shares: “Photography and nature are my great loves. They teach me not just to look, but to truly observe. I bring these skills into the groups I lead.”

Her recommended destination is the Oak (Sergeants') Grove in Netanya. Located in the heart of the Kiryat HaSharon neighborhood, this enchanting forest spans approximately 255 dunams, serving as a green lung in the city. Managed by the Jewish National Fund (JNF), the grove features circular walking trails about 1.3 km long, suitable for the entire family.

At the center of the grove is a seasonal winter pond, surrounded by a floating bridge approximately 100 meters long, providing a scenic viewpoint for observing various water birds and amphibians. Additionally, the site includes organized picnic tables, children’s play areas, and ample free parking.

During the winter and spring seasons, the grove bursts into a colorful bloom, featuring rare and protected species such as the Israeli lupine, tulips, irises, anemones, and hyacinth squill. The rich vegetation and tranquil atmosphere make it an ideal destination for both photography and family outings.

The grove is also known as the "Sergeants' Grove," due to a historical event from the British Mandate period. In 1947, two British sergeants were found hanged in the area by the Irgun underground group. Today, the site serves as a unique urban nature reserve, preserving the once-abundant landscapes of the Sharon region.

The most convenient access is through 17 Hapark Street, Netanya. Entry is free, and visits are especially recommended during the winter and spring months when the bloom reaches its peak.

Celebrate Tu Bishvat with Nature and Photography

Tu Bishvat is a wonderful opportunity to reconnect with nature, enjoy the stunning blossoms, and document the beauty surrounding us. As written in the scriptures: "For man is like the tree of the field" (Deuteronomy 20:19). Nature reflects our life cycles—growth and renewal. Take advantage of this season to explore, experience, and capture the wonders that Israeli nature has to offer.

Dana Stavi – Travel Journalist | Tour Guide in Neve Tzedek & Jaffa