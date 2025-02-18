Coffee with a view of the Park: A new venue opens in Rishon Lezion

A new café has recently opened between the lawns and facilities of the Family Park in Rishon Lezion West. Café Gan Sipur, the chain well-known from public parks across the country, is expanding its operations with its ninth and kosher branch.

The new venue blends into the unique surroundings of the park, which offers visitors sports fields, a dog park, playgrounds, a promenade, and an artificial beach. It is a direct continuation of the chain's concept, which started in 2011 in Holon and has expanded to other locations, such as Sacker Park in Jerusalem.

Visitors will find a variety of dairy dishes, handmade pastas, fresh fish, and Italian coffee on the menu. The place also offers vegan and gluten-free options, along with a kid-friendly menu that includes activity books.