Serum for repair and prevention of skin spots and pigmentation and creation of a uniform skin tone

The serum repairs all types of spots, regardless of their size, intensity, or number, and prevents their appearance. It has a dual action: It repairs and prevents all types of spots, including those caused by age, sun, or hormones, as well as dormant, visible, and persistent spots. It is made from 93% natural origin ingredients and is suitable for all skin tones and types, even sensitive skin.

Active Ingredients: A precise dose of pure niacinamide (Vitamin B3), recommended by dermatologists, inhibits the transfer of melanin to the skin and stimulates collagen synthesis to repair the appearance of pigmentation. Purity level: 99%. Stabilized Vitamin C, protected by a patent, prevents cellular damage related to free radicals responsible for the appearance of spots and inhibits tyrosinase, a key enzyme in melanin synthesis responsible for pigmentation. 100% of natural origin and keratolytic flower acids act on the size, number, and intensity of the spots. They promote cell renewal, thus improving skin texture.

Price: NIS 290

Where: On the Lierac Israel website and with authorized Lierac cosmetologists and doctors.