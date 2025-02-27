The international coffee brand Nespresso is launching a unique collection, inspired by Arpeggio, the brand's iconic purple capsule, and is renewing with Arpeggio Extra Caffeine. In addition to the new coffee blend, the collection includes purple-colored accessories in a limited edition, completing the experience for customers.

The collection offers Nespresso’s most famous and beloved coffee blend, Arpeggio, in three unique versions: classic Arpeggio, decaffeinated Arpeggio, and for the first time: Arpeggio with extra caffeine for a particularly intense experience.

Arpeggio Extra: Powerful and Velvety

The blend that has won hearts worldwide, inspired by the traditional roasting of Florence, offers the perfect coffee experience for any moment of the day. The beloved and familiar coffee combines strength with smoothness, a full body with a velvety texture, refined cocoa aromas with a refreshing fruity finish, and an extra caffeine boost.

The Arabica beans, sourced from Brazil, Guatemala, and other premium origins, undergo a long roasting process at high temperatures. The blend combines bold roasting notes with cocoa aromas and a velvety texture that is irresistible.

Strength level - 9

Recommended drink - It is recommended to drink in a short espresso cup of 25 mL or 40 mL.

Price - NIS 26

*The new blend joins Nespresso’s range of blends as a permanent edition. Nespresso presents a new purple collection inspired by Arpeggio (credit: Nespresso PR)

Purple-colored machines and accessories

As part of the limited edition, Nespresso will offer a variety of accessories in the purple shade associated with the iconic blend:

Touch travel coffee cup, combining impressive aesthetics with advanced functionality, designed to maintain the perfect coffee temperature - hot or cold. Price: NIS 100

PIXIE cup - 80 mL stainless steel double-walled espresso cup that keeps the coffee hot while the outer part remains pleasant to the touch. Price: NIS 60

AEROCCINO 3 electric milk frother - simple to operate, extremely fast, and automatically prepares hot or cold milk. Price: NIS 359

PIXIE coffee machine - combines modern metallic design with outstanding functionality. It offers two coffee recipes for preparation - espresso (40 mL) and lungo (80 mL), allowing you to enjoy a moment of quality coffee with the press of a button. Price: NIS 895

The new accessories collection is available on the website https://www.nespresso.com/il/he and in Nespresso boutiques for a limited time. The purple coffee machine will be available in boutiques for a limited time.