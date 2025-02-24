Looking for love? Research reveals where to travel this year

In honor of International Valentine’s Day, a new study conducted by the European hotel chain Meininger Hotels reveals fascinating data on the connection between travel and love. While many Israelis travel abroad to discover exotic beaches and new cultures, it turns out that their suitcase may be filled not only with experiences and souvenirs but also with new love.

The data speaks for itself: More than a quarter of travelers (26.2%) reported falling in love during a trip abroad, with nearly all of them (24.8%) claiming it was true love. Although not every vacation romance leads to marriage, 16.4% of respondents mentioned that the romance developed into a long-term relationship.

“The study presents fascinating insights into the special connection between travel and love,” says Yoni Waksman, deputy chairman of Ofir Tours. “The data shows that a trip abroad is much more than an escape from the routine—it’s a real opportunity to find love.”

A couple traveling (credit: INGIMAGE)

Does Freedom Bring Love?

If you want to increase your chances of finding love, you should know that nearly half of the romances (46.2%) occurred on beach holidays—data that is certainly of interest to Israelis, who frequently travel for beach vacations. In second place are city trips (21.8%), followed by extreme holidays and adventures (9.2%).

What’s especially surprising is the speed at which these romances develop—71.8% happen within just a few days. It’s interesting to note that 20.6% met their partner during the trip itself—in the plane or on the train. “This shows that when we release the everyday inhibitions and open ourselves up to new possibilities, anything can happen,” explains Waksman.

When it comes to the chances of success for a vacation romance, opinions are divided: A quarter of participants (25.3%) believe that such romances have no chance of lasting long-term, while 23.5% believe they can succeed.

And if you’re already planning a romantic vacation for Valentine’s Day, the study reveals that Paris still leads with 32.3% of votes as the preferred destination, followed by Venice (20.1%) and Rome (19.9%). However, the data shows that love can flourish anywhere—the main thing is to set out with an open heart.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, the study reminds us that sometimes you just need to pack a suitcase and hit the road—because love sometimes waits far from home.