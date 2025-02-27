The hotel chain that cultivates herb gardens

In an era where people seek authentic experiences and closeness to nature, the Travel Hotels hotel chain has decided to enrich its courtyards with flourishing herb gardens. These gardens not only add beauty and natural fragrances but also form an integral part of the guests’ culinary experience.

The lush plant life fills the courtyards with cilantro, rosemary, basil, mint, thyme, and lavender—not only decorating the open spaces but also serving as fresh, flavorful ingredients for hotel guests.

The hotel's dedication to growing herbs in its courtyards aligns with a growing trend of fostering a healthy lifestyle and environmental awareness. This approach blends nature conservation with the creation of an enriching and delicious culinary experience. Fresh herbs from the gardens are combined with local ingredients, bringing the unique aromas and flavors of the season.

Herb garden at the Travel Hotels chain (credit: PR)

Beyond simply maintaining these gardens, the hotels invest in them and educate their guests about the benefits of using fresh herbs. Guests can often join foraging tours that showcase herbs grown right on the hotel grounds, allowing them to learn how to incorporate them into everyday cooking. Herb garden at the Travel Hotels chain (credit: PR)

"The presence of herb gardens in hotels is not just an aesthetic element," shares Tal Finkelstein, content manager for the chain. "It also creates a direct connection with nature and links guests to the local environment. Many guests say that the scents surrounding the hotel during their stay enhance their experience and help create a calm, relaxing atmosphere." Additionally, these gardens promote environmental preservation and education for a healthy lifestyle, supporting local plant life while reducing the carbon footprint.

The herb gardens in the hotels not only radiate a natural and serene atmosphere but also serve as a design element that enriches the surroundings. The combination of fresh greenery with the outdoor space design creates a welcoming, colorful, and calming setting. The courtyards and gardens are designed to match the character of each hotel—whether through rustic designs featuring natural wood and rock formations or modern styles with stone flooring and decorative sculptures, the garden becomes an integral part of the overall aesthetic experience. Moreover, the arrangement of herbs, with their varied colors and shifting scents, not only fosters a vibrant natural ambiance but also establishes a unique design scene that merges nature with the hotel's refined aesthetics. All of this provides guests with a stay that is both visually and sensorially indulgent.