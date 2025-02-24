How the CNC machining process works: From order to delivery

Due to the need for high accuracy and long-term reliability, this process includes numerous stages, from ordering to final delivery. Each stage is crucial for ensuring product quality, meeting technical requirements, and achieving customer satisfaction. These are the stages of CNC machining production—including technical, economic, and operational aspects that impact the process.

Things the Customer Should Consider

Before ordering a part for CNC machining, the customer should take several critical factors into account:

Pre-planning: Ensure that the design includes all necessary details, including detailed technical drawings, tolerance requirements, and material type.

Ensure that the design includes all necessary details, including detailed technical drawings, tolerance requirements, and material type. Choosing the right supplier: Check the manufacturer’s capabilities regarding precision, material availability, compliance with standards, and quality execution.

Check the manufacturer’s capabilities regarding precision, material availability, compliance with standards, and quality execution. Production scope: Determine whether it is a one-time production, a small series, or mass production, as costs and delivery times vary accordingly.

Determine whether it is a one-time production, a small series, or mass production, as costs and delivery times vary accordingly. Quality control: Ensure that the supplier conducts quality control during production, not just at the end, to prevent deviations and meet requirements.

Ensure that the supplier conducts quality control during production, not just at the end, to prevent deviations and meet requirements. Delivery time and shipping: Understand timelines and plan ahead to avoid delays. Also, review packaging and transportation options to prevent damage.

Ordering the Part Based on Application and Requirements

The process begins when the customer contacts a machining workshop or plant with defined requirements for the desired product. For optimal results, understanding the various aspects of the component is essential:

Application definition: Clearly understand the part’s purpose. Is it a part of an aircraft engine, a gear for an industrial drive system, or a sensitive component for medical equipment?

Clearly understand the part’s purpose. Is it a part of an aircraft engine, a gear for an industrial drive system, or a sensitive component for medical equipment? Technical requirements: The part’s dimensions, required tolerances, geometric accuracy, and any additional technical limitations.

The part’s dimensions, required tolerances, geometric accuracy, and any additional technical limitations. Environmental conditions: Will the part face high temperatures, heavy loads, high pressures, or exposure to corrosion?

Will the part face high temperatures, heavy loads, high pressures, or exposure to corrosion? Material selection: Choose the most suitable material for the operating conditions.

Choose the most suitable material for the operating conditions. Special requirements: Does the part require specific adaptations, such as corrosion-resistant coating or electrical conductivity?This is a critical stage for success, as inaccurate information can lead to unsuitable part production and wasted resources.

Choosing the Right Material

Material selection for CNC machining affects production costs, part quality, and future performance. The material also impacts the machining method, work rate, and quality control process.

Common materials used in CNC machining include:

Aluminum: Lightweight, corrosion-resistant, with good conductivity and ease of machining. Used in the aerospace, electronics, and automotive industries.

Lightweight, corrosion-resistant, with good conductivity and ease of machining. Used in the aerospace, electronics, and automotive industries. Steel: Exceptionally strong, available in various types (carbon steel, stainless steel, etc.), suitable for structural components and high-strength applications.

Exceptionally strong, available in various types (carbon steel, stainless steel, etc.), suitable for structural components and high-strength applications. Titanium: High corrosion resistance and impressive strength-to-weight ratio. Difficult to machine, requiring advanced equipment.

High corrosion resistance and impressive strength-to-weight ratio. Difficult to machine, requiring advanced equipment. Engineering plastics: Materials like PEEK or Delrin offer a combination of electrical insulation, strength, and chemical resistance.

Choosing the Machining Method

The machining method is chosen based on the part’s shape, required accuracy, and material type. Common methods include:

Turning: Used to create cylindrical parts using a lathe. Suitable for shafts, wheels, and tubes.

Used to create cylindrical parts using a lathe. Suitable for shafts, wheels, and tubes. Milling: Allows for creating complex shapes, holes, and threads.

Allows for creating complex shapes, holes, and threads. Drilling: Used for creating holes of various diameters, sometimes requiring stepped drilling for higher accuracy.

Used for creating holes of various diameters, sometimes requiring stepped drilling for higher accuracy. Grinding: Improves surface finish and achieves high precision.

Improves surface finish and achieves high precision. Laser cutting or EDM (electrical discharge machining): Applied when very high precision is required for small, complex parts.

CNC Planning and Programming

Before starting production, smart software like SolidWorks, AutoCAD, or Fusion 360 is used for planning. Engineers then write G-code, instructing the CNC machine on how to cut based on tool path, rotation speeds, and feed rate. This stage requires high skill to minimize material waste and maximize accuracy.

Performing CNC Machining

Once planning is complete, production begins:

Preparing and securing raw materials: Ensuring materials are stable and securely fastened to prevent movement during machining.

Ensuring materials are stable and securely fastened to prevent movement during machining. Machine operation: Running the machine according to programming instructions, adjusting cutting speeds and making necessary changes.

Running the machine according to programming instructions, adjusting cutting speeds and making necessary changes. Using appropriate cooling agents (oil or water): Preventing overheating of tools and materials.

Preventing overheating of tools and materials. Initial inspections: Conducted at each stage to ensure compliance with dimensions, requirements, and the original plan.

Quality Control

Quality control is critical to ensuring that the produced parts meet standard and customer requirements:

Accurate measurements: Using tools like calipers, micrometers, and digital devices.

Using tools like calipers, micrometers, and digital devices. Strength and durability tests: Physical and thermal tests to ensure part quality.

Physical and thermal tests to ensure part quality. Comparing parts to digital models: Using advanced software to detect deviations and ensure maximum accuracy.

Finishing and Coating

In the finishing stage, parts undergo several processes to improve surface quality and durability:

Polishing and grinding: Removing sharp edges and improving surface finish.

Removing sharp edges and improving surface finish. Heat treatments and hardening: Strengthening the material’s molecular structure.

Strengthening the material’s molecular structure. Advanced coatings: Options like anodizing, galvanizing, or protective coatings to prevent corrosion and enhance appearance.

Packaging and Delivery

Once the process is complete, the parts are carefully packaged to prevent damage during transport:

Customized packaging: Including shock-absorbing materials.

Including shock-absorbing materials. Part labeling: With serial numbers and accompanying quality control reports.

With serial numbers and accompanying quality control reports. Shipping according to schedule: Ensuring proper storage and maintaining appropriate transport conditions.

Conclusion

CNC machining is a complex process that requires precise planning, smart material selection, uncompromising quality control, and adherence to strict standards.

The combination of digital planning and advanced technologies enables the production of high-quality parts serving critical industries worldwide. Understanding the process helps both customers and manufacturers optimize product design, production, and delivery.