From the global top: Meet the leading citrus juicer. And how much does it cost?

Meet the THE JUICER, an excellent solution for those looking for a device that provides a fast and efficient citrus and pomegranate juicing experience while preserving sweet and refreshing flavors. With advanced technology designed to separate the bitterness of citrus fruits, the juicer offers sweeter juice with every press, thanks to its innovative juicing cone that simplifies the juicing process while maintaining flavor quality.

The Dutch design of THE JUICER offers a perfect blend of aesthetics and functionality. The solid base and elegantly curved body give the juicer a modern and impressive look, suitable for any kitchen, whether at home or in a professional bar. Additionally, the soft-touch control buttons make operation easy and provide convenient access to full control of the juicing process. The ergonomically designed handle ensures maximum comfort, making each juicing session simple and effortless.

The juicer is equipped with a powerful induction motor that spins the cone at a speed of 1,450 RPM, ensuring efficient and convenient juicing. The sophisticated design of the cone and handle enables a smooth juicing experience down to the last drop while preserving fresh and vibrant flavors. The juicer can extract up to 30% more juice and 70% more fiber compared to regular juicers, offering an added advantage in producing richer and healthier juices.

Additionally, THE JUICER is not limited to citrus fruits alone. It is a versatile device capable of making juices from all types of fruits, including pomegranates, kiwis, lemons, limes, oranges, and grapefruits, easily and efficiently. This allows for the production of natural, healthy, and delicious juices from a wide range of fruits, turning the juicing process into a fun and satisfying experience.

The juicer is designed for long-term use and can effectively handle large quantities of fruit. It is capable of producing up to 50 cups of juice (approximately 10 liters) per day, making it ideal for daily use in households or bars. The materials used in the juicer—cast aluminum, BPA-free Tritan, and stainless steel—ensure high durability over time while maintaining the quality of the extracted juice, even after prolonged use. THE JUICER is not just a regular fruit juicer but an excellent solution for anyone looking for a high-quality and efficient device for making natural and healthy juices while maintaining an elegant and stylish design.

Price: NIS 2,590