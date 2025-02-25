SACK'S launches TANZANIA - spring/summer 2025 desert-inspired collection

Fashion brand SACK'S launches TANZANIA, the first drop of a new spring/summer 2025 collection that invites you to embark on a journey of memories with desert-inspired pieces. "Your journey begins here – with a breeze that caresses, dust mixing with freedom, and a heart that opens to adventure. This is your moment to live, feel, and be who you are."

Israeli fashion brand SACK'S presents the first drop of its new spring/summer 2025 collection, taking you on a journey through collection pieces and photos that invite you to connect body, spirit, and soul – designed into moments of memory.

Each day throughout the season, the brand will reveal another moment in the shared journey, where you will discover the silhouettes and fabrics – the sunrises, sunsets, travels, and free time that you will preserve with us, from the resort vacation next summer to the trip with the children.

The new collection consists of three main lines: Luxury, Casual, and Basic.

Luxury – the premium line of the collection characterized by flowing satin fabrics, copper fabrics, desert-inspired animal prints, exclusive brown prints of the brand with cream shells, 100% linen knits, and jacquard suits with unique turquoise buttons.

Casual – the casual line of the collection includes everyday comfortable fashion items offering checkered shirts, denim, 100% linen shirts, cardigans, embroidered jackets, and wrap shirts that provide a more grounded atmosphere, connecting with the earth through matte fabrics that are less shiny. It includes two-piece outfits and the freedom to create mix-and-match looks. SACK'S (credit: SHAI YEHEZKEL)

Basic – the basic line of the collection offers a lighter solution of t-shirts, pants, and tank tops made of 100% cotton, relying on earthy colors: Green, black, beige, and cognac.

The combination of the three main lines in the first drop presents a harmonious blend of earthy and effortlessly elegant textures, where comfort meets sophistication. Inspired by the raw beauty of the desert, this look combines natural shades, intricate patterns, and flowing silhouettes to create an eternal statement. Calm yet refined, designed for those who enjoy both adventure and tranquility.

Under the open skies, where adventure meets comfort, SACK'S begins the new season's journey in nature with an effortless style, offering customers a variety of items in stunning prints made from uncompromisingly high-quality fabrics, providing stylish and luxurious solutions for the local climate. The delicate craftsmanship in the pieces, unique print developments, lightweight and comfortable fabrics, and attention to small details are at the heart of the brand. The collection pieces give customers the freedom to create a wide range of options from the suits and sets offered this season.

Bar Halfon, Chief Designer at SACK'S: "When I think of you, I think of you happy, joyful, and free. I think you deserve the best, to be comfortable and flattering, glamorous and comfortable. This current collection invites you to choose me anew every time." The new collection, which is currently available in the brand's stores and online, aims to take the customer on a journey of memories and a sense of freedom with desert-inspired looks, with an emphasis on organic and natural fabrics. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Price range starts from NIS 258 for the Basic collection up to NIS 2,390 for items from the Luxury collection. Available online at www.sacksfashion.com and in SACK'S stores across the country.