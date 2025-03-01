The Japanese brand ASICS presents: Shoes for a light and quiet running experience

The Japanese brand ASICS has announced the new 27GEL-NIMBUS™ running shoes, offering a cloud-like running experience. The shoe provides a combination of velvety cushioning and high comfort, with excellent breathability, ensuring an especially comfortable run even over long distances. The new model represents the latest evolution of a cushioned neutral running shoe, designed to enhance running comfort for long distances. With new technologies such as cloud-like cushioning, improved elevation, and a new upper material, the shoe offers perfect support and maximum comfort for long and relaxing runs.

GEL-NIMBUS™ 27 proudly leverages ASICS' Rearfoot PureGEL™ technology, a material that is about 65% lighter and softer than conventional GEL™ technology, providing even softer landings. The HYBRID ASICSGRIP™ outsole is a strategic combination of ASICSGRIP™ and AHARPLUS rubber, offering exceptional grip, softness, and durability, ensuring comfort with every step. The model features an innovative design with refreshing color options.

The first model in the NIMBUS series was launched in 1999, and this is the 27th edition in the brand’s flagship shoe series. GEL-NIMBUS™ 27 represents the latest evolution of a cushioned neutral running shoe, designed to enhance running comfort for long distances. With new technologies such as cloud-like cushioning, improved elevation, and a new upper material, the shoe offers perfect support and maximum comfort for long and relaxing runs.

Laura Bolgen, Senior Manager at ASICS, describes the GEL-NIMBUS™ 27: "We have made significant progress in comfort for runners. The shoe is super comfortable and designed to provide a relaxing running experience for both body and mind. With cloud-like cushioning, runners will experience exceptional comfort. I believe that the GEL-NIMBUS™ 27 is our most comfortable running shoe to date."

The shoe weighs only 265 grams in women’s models and 305 grams in men’s models. The innovative design includes a wide range of models with diverse color options.

The new model is available at Asics stores in Tel Aviv Port, TLV Mall, Haifa Mall, online, and in select sports stores. Retail price: NIS 899.9.