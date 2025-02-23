HOT launches Israel's first AI streamer

The HOT Group has launched the next generation of HOT Streamers, designed to lead the company’s television services in the coming years. The new streamers are the first in Israel to feature AI-SR technology, which uses artificial intelligence to enhance image quality in real time. The new streamers are equipped with Amlogic’s latest flagship processor—a quad-core processor with an advanced GPU and expanded memory, ensuring a fast response for a smooth and impressive viewing experience.

The new streamers run on the latest and most advanced Android TV 14 operating system, offering direct access to the Google Play Store for installing a wide range of apps and games. Additionally, they include enhanced support for smart devices and can be easily connected to home automation systems like Google Home.

The streamers also come with the "HOT TALK" remote control, allowing immediate access to HOT content. In its latest update, the remote is compatible with a wider variety of TV models and includes numeric buttons, a Catch Up button, a dedicated button for accessing Israel's largest and most diverse VOD library, a button for launching streaming services like Netflix, and access to hundreds of thousands of apps in the Google Play Store.