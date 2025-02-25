Breaking boundaries: How AI will shape Israel's diplomatic future

Sakhnin College recently hosted its first international scientific conference since the outbreak of Operation Swords of Iron, as part of an innovative project in the field of cultural diplomacy aimed at strengthening intercultural and social connections. The project is led by the college in collaboration with the Ministry of Regional Cooperation, with participation from researchers and academics from Uzbekistan, Turkey, Georgia, and Israel.

The three-day conference, held at the college's campus, drew inspiration from focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) as a tool for processing and shaping personal narratives and media images, using new technologies to strengthen cultural diplomacy and improve social connections. The main goal of the conference was to explore how AI can contribute to advancing intercultural dialogues and reducing cultural gaps through innovative solutions.

During the events, researchers from the college, led by Professor Yasser Awad, presented a series of studies focusing on the use of advanced technologies to improve understanding of cultural diversity. Among the speakers at the conference were Dr. Lina Buls, who explained the impact of artificial intelligence on cultural diplomacy, and Dr. Manal Yazbak Abu Ahmad, who focused on practical demonstrations of technology usage.

At the opening of the conference, Professor Yasser Awad welcomed the participants and emphasized the importance of cooperation between different countries in the fields of culture and communication. He noted that the college aims to offer innovative solutions for developing intercultural relations using smart technologies. Professor Faisal Azayza, President of the College, highlighted the college's vision of expanding academic collaborations with foreign institutions, while Professor Fadia Nasser Abu-Heja, Rector of the College, pointed out the contribution of these conferences to strengthening international ties.

The conference also included presentations of ideas that could shape the future of cultural diplomacy using artificial intelligence tools, leading to cultural exchange and knowledge sharing between different countries. The project will continue with academic exchange delegations between the participating countries, including visits to Uzbekistan and Turkey, aimed at strengthening scientific cooperation and expanding research in the fields of cultural diplomacy and artificial intelligence.

About six months ago, the Council for Higher Education approved that the Sakhnin Academic College for Teacher Training would become a general academic college starting next academic year, receiving funding from the Council for Higher Education's Planning and Budgeting Committee. Sakhnin College will become the first general academic college in Israel operating in an Arab city.

The college is set to open two main faculties: The Faculty of Social Sciences, Technology, and Computer Science, which will train students for degrees in economics and management, psychology, and computer science. The Faculty of Welfare and Health Sciences will include training in fields such as speech disorders, social work, and other paramedical professions in the future, with a common thread being the fact that these are professions in demand in the job market.

Another future plan of the college's leaders is an M.A. program in collaboration with several foreign universities in the field of diplomacy and social involvement studies. The college has already gained experience through the Mandel Program and joint work with foreign universities, and the aim is to develop a unique track that will train students to engage in diplomacy and international relations.

The Ministry of Regional Cooperation supports Israeli academia, seeing it as a significant anchor for promoting cooperation with countries in the region in the academic-cultural sphere, helping to strengthen Israel's status and image in the regional and international arena.