Snow in Jerusalem: The most beautiful hotels for a wintery snowy vacation

Winter is reaching its peak in Jerusalem, and the forecast predicts snow this coming weekend. There’s nothing more magical than waking up to a snow-covered Jerusalem, with both the old and new city draped in a soft, white blanket. We’ve gathered the perfect hotels to make your snowy Jerusalem experience unforgettable, ranging from high-end luxury hotels to intimate boutique options.

Inbal Hotel - Overlooking the Snow-Covered Liberty Bell Park

One of Jerusalem’s oldest hotels, the Inbal Hotel, offers breathtaking views of a snowy Jerusalem from most of its windows. Whether it’s the snow blanketing the Old City walls and towers or the snow-covered Liberty Bell Park at the hotel’s feet, the view is dazzling.

Inbal is an elegant and luxurious hotel offering world-class services and amenities. The hotel boasts its status as a culinary destination with a lavish breakfast restaurant, a dairy lounge, the 02 restaurant led by Chef Avraham Freizen, the sophisticated Bar 22 cocktail bar, and a winter soup festival celebrating its 10th year and serving around 400 diners daily.

The hotel’s renovated suites and rooms, designed by the renowned Michael Azulay, include spacious balconies for a closer snow-viewing experience. The indoor heated pool is perfect for a cozy winter experience.

Midweek double room with breakfast (standard room): Starting at NIS 1,850.

`Inbal Hotel in the Snow (credit: Rami Cohen)

King David Hotel - Historic Snow Experience

When snow falls on Jerusalem, no place is more impressive than the iconic King David Hotel. This historic hotel, which has hosted world leaders and celebrities over the years, offers an extraordinary snowy-day experience. The spectacular view of the Old City walls covered in snow feels like a magical historic postcard. The combination of top-tier hospitality and a historic ambiance makes for an unparalleled experience.

The meticulously renovated rooms provide a cozy refuge, and the hotel’s restaurant offers a special winter menu. The spa and heated pool are ideal for particularly cold days. King David Hotel Jerusalem (credit: YORAM ASHEIM)

Orient Hotel - Templar Heritage in White

In the charming German Colony, the Orient Hotel from Isrotel Exclusive offers a unique winter experience blending history with luxury. The hotel is housed in carefully preserved historic Templar buildings and provides the perfect setting to watch the snow falling on one of Jerusalem’s most picturesque neighborhoods.

The hotel’s 243 rooms and suites combine modern architecture with historical heritage. The preserved Heritage buildings offer an especially exclusive experience. On snowy days, nothing beats a walk through the snow-covered streets of the German Colony, followed by a warm return to the hotel’s luxury spa. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The spa includes a heated indoor pool, an authentic Turkish hammam, and a sauna—perfect for cold winter days. The hotel’s strategic location, just one kilometer from the Old City and two kilometers from the Western Wall, allows easy access to Jerusalem’s snowy historical sites and nearby fine dining options. The Pool at VERT Jerusalem Hotel (credit: Aya Ben Ezri)

Vert Jerusalem - Summit of Snow

For panoramic snowy views of Jerusalem, it’s hard to beat the Vert Hotel, which rises 23 stories in the Givat Ram neighborhood. Its high vantage point offers breathtaking views, especially from the luxury lounge on the 21st floor. On snowy days, it’s the perfect spot to watch the snowflakes dance over the holy city.

Combining modernity with classic elegance, the hotel offers a refined culinary experience with meticulously crafted menus. After a snowy outing, you can unwind at the luxurious spa or enjoy a hot cup of tea with mesmerizing views. Its proximity to the bustling Mahane Yehuda Market and the Old City makes it the perfect base for a winter city tour.

Starting at NIS 871 per night for an executive room, including breakfast.

Leonardo Plaza Jerusalem (credit: PR)

Leonardo Plaza - Indulgence Facing the White Garden

Perfectly located across from Independence Park, Leonardo Plaza offers one of the most impressive luxury experiences in Jerusalem. The view from the spacious and beautifully designed rooms provides a stunning spectacle of both the Old and New City blanketed in white.

The hotel’s kosher restaurant excels with a rich and meticulously curated menu featuring authentic Jerusalem flavors—perfect for a warm meal after a snowy outing. The hotel’s spa offers a range of professional treatments, and its central location provides easy access to major attractions, from the Western Wall to Mahane Yehuda Market.

Starting at NIS 1,020 per couple, including breakfast.

Yehuda Hotel, Jerusalem (credit: Ola and Pavel photography)

Yehuda Hotel - A White Grove of Serenity

For a different snow experience, Yehuda Hotel is the perfect choice. Located on the slopes of Givat Massuah, the hotel is surrounded by a green Jerusalem forest that turns into a magical snowy scene during winter. The impressive Jerusalem stone structure blends seamlessly into the winter landscape, and the hotel’s vast 12-dunam property is perfect for enchanting snowy walks.

The hotel offers 129 modern rooms, including family rooms, deluxe rooms, and garden rooms with private balconies overlooking the snowy gardens. The luxury spa, named the best in the Middle East for 2022, is the perfect refuge from the cold. Located just 15 minutes from the city center, it offers peace and tranquility while remaining accessible to major attractions.

Starting at NIS 1,200 per couple, with an additional NIS 300 per child.

Studio Room at Leonardo Boutique Jerusalem (credit: Aya Ben Ezri)

Leonardo Boutique - Cozy Intimacy in the City Center

In the lively city center, Leonardo Boutique offers an intimate and pampering retreat. The stunning design blends modern elements with authentic Jerusalem touches, and the picturesque outdoor jacuzzi becomes especially inviting on snowy days. Its central location, close to leading cultural and tourist sites, makes it the perfect base for exploring snowy Jerusalem.

The spa treatment rooms and the patio-style lobby, designed in Jerusalemite style, provide a warm and inviting atmosphere. The rich breakfast, inspired by local cuisine, is the perfect way to start a winter day.

Starting at NIS 812 per couple, including breakfast.

Bezalel Hotel - Art in White

In the heart of the picturesque Nahlaot neighborhood, Bezalel Hotel offers a completely different experience. Dedicated to Israeli art and design, the hotel turns the snowy experience into an artistic one. Its 37 elegantly designed rooms, some with spacious balconies, provide the perfect setting to watch the snowy streets of the historic neighborhood.

The original artworks displayed throughout the hotel complement the winter ambiance perfectly, and the diverse and indulgent breakfast—reflecting the richness of local produce—is a great way to warm up. Just a short walk from Mahane Yehuda Market, it’s the ideal place for an urban artistic snowy getaway.

Starting at NIS 720 per couple.

The pool at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Jerusalem (credit: AMIT GERON)

Waldorf Astoria - The Pinnacle of Luxury in White

The Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem offers one of the most luxurious experiences in the city, especially on snowy days. The hotel’s heated rooftop pool provides a surreal experience—swimming in warmth as snow falls around, with panoramic views of the snow-covered Old City. The hotel’s opulent spa, one of the most luxurious in Israel, offers a range of indulgent treatments—perfect after a snowy walk.

The lavish rooms and suites are designed to international standards, and the hotel’s fine dining restaurants offer a special winter menu. Its central location provides easy access to all major attractions, making it perfect for those seeking a blend of luxury, comfort, and authentic snowy Jerusalem experiences.

