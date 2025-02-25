Google upgrades family link to protect kids from digital dangers

Google is expanding its parental control capabilities in the Family Link app with the launch of new tools and an improved design for the Android operating system, aimed at promoting healthy digital habits within families.

The new features include "School Time," which allows setting times when the device switches to a restricted mode, silencing notifications and blocking certain functions, and "Parent-Managed Contacts" – a tool to approve and control the contacts kids can communicate with.

The new design of the app offers a more intuitive interface, centralizing all management tools under two main tabs: "Screen Time" and "Controls." The "Screen Time" tab enables comprehensive management of usage times, including app restrictions, device shutdown scheduling, and school hours. "Controls" includes tools for account management, privacy settings, and content filters.

"School Time," which was initially launched on smartwatches, will soon be available on all Android devices. This feature allows parents to set learning times with customized restrictions, including the option to schedule breaks and choose allowed apps for use during school time.

In the coming months, "Parent-Managed Contacts" will be launched on Android devices, allowing parents to approve and manage their children's contact list for calls and text messages. Kids can request approval to add new contacts through the app.