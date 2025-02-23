For Family Day: A new collection by Gali

Family is the beating heart of our lives, and the bond between parents and children is unique and deeply meaningful. In celebration of this special connection, Gali is launching a stylish "Mini Me" collection of sneakers and sports shoes for Family Day (February 28), designed to match the whole family.

The "Mini Me" trend has taken over the fashion world in recent years, allowing parents and children to enjoy coordinated fashion that bridges different worlds. This global trend, featuring matching designs for the entire family, is no longer limited to clothing—it now includes precisely crafted, stylish, and comfortable shoes as well.

Gali’s "Mini Me" collection offers a variety of inspiring designs, including classic matching sneakers for the whole family, as well as coordinated ballet flats for mother and daughter, side-elastic ankle boots for mother, daughter, son, and father, and more.

Prices for the Mini Me collection at Gali start at NIS 49.90. Available at Gali stores nationwide.