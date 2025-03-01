For the first time in the world, Harry Kane and Snoop Dogg collaborate

This week, the sports and lifestyle brand SKECHERS is launching an international campaign featuring British football player Harry Kane, who plays for Bayern Munich and the England national team, alongside the iconic rapper Snoop Dogg. The campaign will focus on the summer collection of SLIP-INS sports shoes and sneakers, featuring the brand’s flagship technology: shoes that can be worn without using hands at all.

As part of the advertising campaign, which will be launched this week in Israel, the campaign will showcase the shoe-wearing process, making it simple and easy—without using hands and without the need to bend down. Putting on shoes has never been easier.

For the first time in Skechers, the brand’s two leading ambassadors, Harry Kane and Snoop Dogg, are collaborating in a campaign that will include a series of videos. The first video opens with Harry Kane asking, "If I’m not dreaming, then what is Snoop Dogg doing here?" They then demonstrate the groundbreaking SLIP-INS technology—wearing shoes without using hands.

This unique technology can be found across various brand categories, from sports and performance to fashion and comfort. The extensive selection ensures that the technology seamlessly integrates into everyday life with ease and convenience.

Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company®, develops and designs footwear, apparel, and accessories with a variety of technologies that ensure optimal comfort, emphasizing uncompromising quality at accessible prices. The brand has 25 stores in Israel, an online site at skechers.co.il, and over 400 wholesale points of sale.