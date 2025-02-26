Good news for northern residents: Paphos for only $99

Air Haifa is expanding its operations and adding a new and popular destination to its flight map: Paphos, the Cypriot resort city. The new route, set to begin on April 3, will operate six days a week with a starting price of $99 per direction.

The new destination joins the company’s existing list of destinations, which includes daily flights to Eilat, Larnaca, and Athens. All flights are operated using the modern ATR 72-600 aircraft, which make up the youngest aircraft fleet in Israel.

“The launch of the Paphos route, our fourth destination, is a direct continuation of Air Haifa’s expansion strategy,” said Dana Rubin, the company’s VP of Customer Experience. “As we approach summer, we are preparing to add a fourth aircraft that will allow us to expand to additional destinations in the Mediterranean basin.”

Air Haifa Plane (credit: Amit Agranov)

To celebrate the launch, the company is offering a special 30% discount on flight prices to Paphos for bookings made by midnight tomorrow (February 19) on the company’s website. All flight tickets include a carry-on bag and the option to change or cancel up to 24 hours before departure.

The company continues to strengthen its position as the airline of northern Israel, emphasizing its contribution to employment and economic development in the region. Access to Haifa Airport is especially convenient via Egged’s Route 100, which connects the Central Bus Station in the Krayot to the terminal with a frequency of every half hour.