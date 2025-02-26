Innovative solution helps war-affected first-graders read without stress

In the shadow of the war, there has been a significant delay in the development of reading and writing skills among first-grade students who lost many school days, especially children from the evacuated towns in the north and south. Now, an innovative initiative offers a solution that aims to make learning a positive experience.

The Nekudot kit, developed by the company Cholem in collaboration with the Visual Communication Department at Bezalel, "is not didactic, but rather creates a unique learning process through a playful and experiential encounter with letters and vowel marks." The kit guides the child from the initial stage of familiarizing with the letters to the ability to read and write independently.

At the heart of the kit are eight booklets illustrated by Bezalel students, which lead children on a powerful and experiential journey to acquire reading skills. "A lot of thought went into the experience that will meet the children, and strengthening their confidence in reading and connecting them to the world of books," the company explains. "For example, from the cover of the book, the child is able to read everything independently."

Nekudot Kit (credit: PR)

During the war, the kit was donated to dozens of evacuated schools across the country and to temporary learning centers, where it served as an important educational and emotional anchor for the evacuated children and their parents.

The kit also includes a unique card game called Otot, a letter ruler for early writing, a personal creation dictionary, and a series of audio stories called Niki and Mr. Nikud – based on the historical background of the development of vowel marks.

The company offers the kit at a special price of NIS 348 instead of NIS 465, including home delivery, with 10% of the profits donated to support children affected by the war, displaced from their homes, or in other at-risk situations.