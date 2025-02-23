Nine months of shopping: Products that will help you during pregnancy

Pregnancy is an exciting but also challenging time, during which the body undergoes many changes. During this period, many women seek products that can ease the process and cater to the new needs their body presents. From creams for pregnant women that help prevent stretch marks, to shoes that allow avoiding unnecessary bending, to underwear for urinary absorption – each of these products provides an effective solution that alleviates the physical changes and helps women feel comfortable and confident.

Easy to Wear

One of the challenges women face during pregnancy (especially in the later stages) is the difficulty of putting on shoes. However, Skechers has a solution for such cases, with shoes every pregnant woman needs during and after pregnancy. Putting them on becomes simple and easy, without the use of hands or bending over.

Skechers Slip-ins shoes feature a patent that leaves the hands free – putting on the shoes without using the hands at all. Skechers' unique patent truly changes the game for pregnant women, for whom the need to bend over is a daily difficulty, and for busy moms who need to juggle multiple tasks at once, sometimes with a baby in hand.

Thanks to the Hands Free Slip-ins® technology, the foot slides easily into the shoe. The exclusive Heel Pillow™ ensures that the foot stays securely in place. The shoes are also equipped with AIR COOLED MEMORY FOAM cushioning that keeps the foot's shape, adjusts to it, and maintains ventilation and maximum comfort throughout the day. Available at Skechers stores, www.skechers.co.il, and select retailers. Price: NIS 349.90. SKECHERS Hands Free Slip-ins (credit: PR)

Body Care

The skincare brand Lierac Paris launches: Stretch Mark Prevention Gel for Pregnancy from the Phytolastil line, the leading product for preventing stretch marks since 1975. The gel prevents the appearance of stretch marks, soothes the skin, and is non-sticky. It helps prevent the appearance of stretch marks related to pregnancy and weight changes in various body areas (belly, chest, thighs, and buttocks). It provides moisture to the skin for an immediate pleasant sensation.

The core formula includes an AIP COMPLEX made of Alchemilla, Ivy, and Centella (AIP COMPLEX), chosen for its effectiveness – a blend of three plant extracts rich in flavonoids and tannins, with antioxidant properties. The formula has existed for almost 50 years, with 97% natural ingredients. It’s important to note that the product is not tested on animals. The gel's texture is non-greasy, absorbs easily, has no scent, and is a transparent amber color. Suitable for all skin types, even very sensitive skin. It is recommended to apply twice a day, morning and evening. Available at Lierac Israel website lierac.co.il and in all pharmacy chains. Price: NIS 199. Lierac Paris (credit: PR)

Mustela Stretch Mark Prevention Oil for use during pregnancy and after childbirth, with 100% natural ingredients, and suitable for nursing women (nursing mothers should wash the nipple area well to remove any oil residue). Enriched with oils that nourish the skin, enhance its elasticity, and leave it soft as silk. Safe for use by both mother and baby. It absorbs easily and does not leave an oily feeling on the skin. Price: NIS 99.90. Mustela (credit: PR)

Clarins BODY PARTNER Stretch Mark Prevention Cream – "Mom-friendly" helps in reducing the appearance of stretch marks, significantly reduces 4 dimensions of stretch marks (length, width, depth, and color), and soothes the skin. It has a silky soft cream texture, refreshing, easy to massage, leaves no marks, and is fragrance-free. Contains extracts of Centella Asiatica leaves and organic green banana extract – a unique Clarins complex that helps reduce the appearance of stretch marks and prevents their formation.It also contains licorice root extract and hazelnut oil – helping to soothe and nourish the skin.Available in Super-Pharm stores and online. Price: NIS 290.50. CLARINS (credit: PR)

Clarins Tonic Body Treatment Oil. Recommended for use after dieting and pregnancy to prevent marks resulting from stretching and sudden sagging. The Tonic Oil gives the skin a beautiful tone and strengthens its elasticity and stability.Available in Super-Pharm stores and online. Price: NIS 301.60. CLARINS (credit: PR)

Underwear of All Types

The luxury lingerie brand JACK KUBA launches the Soft Collection: Uncompromising quality – seamless, soft, comfortable, flexible, and breathable fabric for a "second skin" feel. The Soft Collection offers, among other things, seamless high-waisted underwear, specifically designed for pregnancy. The underwear is made of stretch fabric that grows with the belly, without needing a size change. The bottom part of the underwear is made with a double layer that provides support for the belly. The fabric around the belly is thin and barely noticeable, stretching and adapting to the body, making these underwear especially comfortable. Price: NIS 199. JACK KUBA (credit: PR abroad)

Urinary incontinence is a common issue among both women and men and can occur for various reasons, including pelvic floor muscle weakness, various illnesses and medications, pregnancy and childbirth, obesity, and more. High-quality and well-suited absorption solutions allow people to continue their daily routine and not avoid activities they enjoy, thus significantly improving their quality of life.