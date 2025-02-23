Purim at Max Stock: Meet the new and surprising face of the brand

Max Stock is celebrating Purim with a special and exciting collaboration: Leah Yanai, the beloved judge who recently joined Dancing with the Stars, has been selected to lead the brand’s 2025 Purim campaign. This marks Leah’s first major campaign appearance.

Every year, Max Stock invests in a unique and exciting advertisement for the Purim season. This year, for the first time, the brand is enlisting Leah Yanai to head a festive campaign that will be distributed across multiple channels: digital platforms, social media, and television.

The campaign will showcase Max Stock’s extensive Purim department, featuring an impressive costume collection of approximately 260 diverse costumes, including 50 specially designed for infants. Additionally, the chain’s Purim section offers around 1,500 complementary accessories across various categories.

All costumes are available in an unprecedented range of sizes, from 6-month-old infants to adult sizes up to XXL. This year’s costume selection presents an exciting mix of timeless classics and contemporary trends, from princesses to IDF soldiers and security forces, all the way to astronauts.

Moran Ironi, VP of Marketing: “Leah embodies the true spirit of Purim—joy and energy. She combines youthfulness and playfulness with a strong presence, just like our beloved costumes. Choosing her was the perfect fit for the Purim campaign, and we hope everyone has a happy holiday.”