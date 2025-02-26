Inspiring initiative brings beauty to women in the north

Ahead of International Women’s Day, a special social initiative is launching with the goal of offering moments of respite and beauty to women facing challenging life circumstances. "Beauty on the Go," an initiative by L’Oréal Israel in collaboration with Latet organization and Ruach Nashit Association, will bring volunteers to provide services to hundreds of women in northern Israel.

As part of the initiative, company volunteers will provide beauty treatments including skin care, hair care, makeup, and nail polish applications to women at risk, including Holocaust survivors, victims of physical and sexual violence, evacuees, and women in financial distress. In addition to the treatments, participants will receive care products as gifts.

"International Women’s Day is an opportunity to highlight women’s strength, especially among those facing various vulnerabilities," said Eli Sagiv, CEO of L’Oréal Israel. "It’s a great honor for us to help women step out of their daily routines and provide them with moments of respite, empowerment, and beauty."

The initiative is part of L’Oréal Group’s global Beauty for a Better Life program and joins three voluntary beauty care centers the company already operates in Israel: At the oncology department of Sheba Medical Center, Loewenstein Rehabilitation Hospital, and Ohel Sarah Association. So far, over 1,500 women have participated in the program in Israel, and the company plans to open another center this year.