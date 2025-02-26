Purim 2025: The famous chain with costumes starting at NIS 29.90

While the cost of living continues to rise, Max Stock proves that it is possible to do things differently. The chain is launching its Purim 2025 collection with particularly surprising prices – costumes starting at just NIS 29.90, and a selection of 260 different models for adults, children, and infants. "Last year, amid the war, we saw a significant change in buying patterns," explains Moran Ironi, VP of Marketing at Max Stock. "The demand focused primarily on costumes for children and infants for educational institution parties. This year, with the return of public Purim events, we expect a renewed surge in the adult costume market."

This year, the chain will offer an unprecedented variety of costumes, from infant sizes (6 months) to XXL sizes for adults. The collection combines beloved classics with contemporary trends, with a special focus on IDF soldiers and security forces costumes, alongside beloved characters like princesses and astronauts. Additionally, the chain offers about 1,500 complementary accessories such as masks, hats, wigs, wings, and crowns. Max Stock Golani Soldier Costume (credit: Max Stock PR)

The prices remain especially accessible, as the chain not only did not raise prices but even reduced the cost of some costumes. Starting at NIS 29.90 for basic costumes and up to just NIS 99 for more elaborate ones. The Purim gift basket department also offers attractive price options: Small bags for NIS 4 each or 3 for NIS 10.90, medium clown boxes for NIS 10.90, and large clown boxes for NIS 20.90.

Max Stock Pirate Costume (credit: Max Stock PR)

For the first time, Leah Yanai, the choreographer and judge of Dancing with the Stars, was chosen to lead the chain's Purim campaign. The campaign will be presented on digital platforms, social media, and television, showcasing the department's rich product selection. The collection will be available in all 64 chain branches spread across the country, from Kiryat Shmona to Eilat.