Like the Maldives: The world's most beautiful beach near Israel

The travel site TripAdvisor has released its list of the best beaches for 2025. The new ranking highlights some interesting trends: Europe leads with three beaches in the top ten, the Caribbean continues to impress with three top-ranking beaches offering a combination of natural beauty and developed infrastructure. The entire list emphasizes travelers' preferences for beaches that provide unique experiences—from pink sand and dramatic cliffs to coral reefs and stunning mountainous landscapes. Here are the top ten beaches in the world:

Elafonissi Beach, Crete, Greece

This stunning beach earned the top spot due to its unique combination of pink sand and turquoise waters. Its shallow lagoons are perfect for families with children, while deeper waters invite activities like swimming and snorkeling. With over 16,000 positive reviews, visitors especially highlight the breathtaking sunsets and magical atmosphere.

Banana Beach, Phuket (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Banana Beach, Phuket, Thailand

A perfect tropical beach offering it all: Breathtaking coral reefs for diving, great waves for surfing, and indulgent options like beach massages. Visitors describe it as the perfect mix of activity and tranquility. Eagle Beach, Aruba (credit: INGIMAGE)

Eagle Beach, Aruba

One of the quieter beaches in Aruba, offering all the Caribbean charm with less hustle. Its white sand, warm waters, and stunning scenery attract both couples and families. More than 10,600 visitors highly recommend swimming, snorkeling, and jet-skiing here. Siesta Beach, Florida (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Siesta Beach, Florida, USA

A perfect American beach combining excellent accessibility with natural beauty. Its white sand and clear waters draw over 8,500 visitors, who particularly enjoy the wheelchair accessibility and proximity to restaurants and shops. Praia da Falésia, Portugal (credit: INGIMAGE)

Praia da Falésia, Portugal

Dramatic cliffs and golden sand characterize this beautiful beach. Nearly 6,000 visitors highly recommend the scenic walking trail atop the cliffs and the swimming and bodyboarding opportunities in the waves. Playa Varadero, Cuba (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Playa Varadero, Cuba

A classic Caribbean beach with golden sand and turquoise waters. Over 21,000 visitors rave about the wide range of activities, from catamaran cruises to fishing and beach volleyball. The sunsets here are a must-see experience. Bávaro Beach, Dominican Republic (credit: INGIMAGE)

Bávaro Beach, Dominican Republic

With nearly 21,000 reviews, this is one of the Caribbean's most beloved beaches. Its natural coral reefs provide perfect conditions for swimming and snorkeling, and palm trees offer pleasant natural shade. Playa de Muro, Mallorca (credit: INGIMAGE)

Playa de Muro, Mallorca, Spain

A charming family beach surrounded by pine trees. Around 4,700 visitors praise the golden sand, turquoise waters, and convenient facilities, including restrooms, showers, and lifeguards. Kelingking Beach, Indonesia (credit: INGIMAGE)

Kelingking Beach, Nusa Penida, Indonesia

A dramatic beach with impressive cliffs and snow-white sand. Visitors report crystal-clear waters perfect for snorkeling and spectacular sunsets. Myrtos Beach, Greece (credit: INGIMAGE)

Myrtos Beach, Kefalonia, Greece

Surrounded by mountains and offering cobalt-blue waters, this is a quiet and pastoral beach. About 4,700 visitors especially recommend the swimming and snorkeling and note that the beach is never too crowded.

Further down the list:

Spiaggia dei Conigli, Lampedusa, Italy – a beach with stunningly blue waters and white sand

Playa de Maspalomas, Gran Canaria, Spain – a beach surrounded by impressive sand dunes

Ipanema Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – the famous urban beach with its vibrant promenade

Poipu Beach, Kauai, Hawaii – a snorkeling paradise with sea turtles and marine life

Manly Beach, Sydney, Australia – a lively urban beach just a short distance from the city center

Playa Delfines, Cancun, Mexico – a beach with crystal-clear waters and panoramic views

Palombaggia Beach, Corsica, France – a beach surrounded by pine trees and crystal-clear waters

Anse Lazio, Praslin, Seychelles – a tropical beach with impressive granite rocks

Playa Norte, Isla Mujeres, Mexico – a beach with white sand and shallow waters

Tropea Beach, Italy – a historic beach with breathtaking views

Balandra Beach, La Paz, Mexico – a turquoise lagoon with the famous mushroom-shaped rock

Ka’anapali Beach, Maui, Hawaii – a classic Hawaiian beach with excellent surfing

Reynisfjara Beach, Iceland – a dramatic black sand beach with basalt cliffs

Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia – the iconic Sydney beach

Morro Alto Beach, Porto de Galinhas, Brazil – warm waters and natural pools