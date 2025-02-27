Crazy about Primark? The new department that will change your home

We all know the drill – you walk into Primark for a moment, just to peek, and suddenly you’re deep in a pile of sweaters on sale, wondering if you really need another unicorn pajama. But hold on a second before you fill up your basket – the real magic of Primark isn’t in the clothing department, it’s actually in the home section. Yes, yes, the place where you can turn your home into a stylish hotel room while still keeping your budget as low as a coffee and pastry.

Candles – The Magic That Erases Odors and Shopping Mistakes

A lot has been said about the importance of candles at home – they create a romantic atmosphere, mask smells (both frying and cigarette ones), and add a luxurious touch to any space. And at Primark, like in Primark, they’re not just pretty and great, but also incredibly cheap. A huge variety of scents, designs, and sizes await you there, but if you ask us – go for the animal-themed candles, because why not add some wildness to your decor?

PRIMARK, Candle, £7 (credit: courtesy of the brand)

Rugs That Say "I’m Chic, But On a Friendly Budget"

A beautiful rug is the secret to upgrading any room in seconds – and it also warms your feet when you get up in the middle of the night to find something sweet. In Israel, rugs are an expensive business, but at Primark? It’s a dream at the price of a lunch! You’ll find soft, trendy rugs that will give your living room that "I understand design" vibe, even if the closest thing you've done to that is look at Pinterest before bed. PRIMARK, Rug, £10 (credit: courtesy of the brand)

Pillows: An Easy Upgrade Without Giving Your Husband a Heart Attack

We all know that pillows are the Botox of the living room – they add volume, freshen up the look, and hide any unexplainable stains. So why not take advantage of Primark’s prices and stock up on a few beautiful ones? Genius trick: Buy just the pillow covers and insert existing pillows, or go for a vacuum bag (and suck it up in the hotel) so you won’t find yourself dealing with disdainful looks at the border check. PRIMARK, Pillow, £12 (credit: courtesy of the brand)

Serving Dishes in the Shape of Food – Because Why Not?!

Who said your table has to be boring? The hottest trend right now is dishes shaped like food – lettuce plates, pepper-shaped serving bowls, and everything in between. Honestly, there’s nothing like serving hummus in a chili-shaped bowl to get compliments on your sense of humor and style. And don’t forget – any table with cool dishes = a perfect Instagram photo. PRIMARK, Plate, £5 (credit: courtesy of the brand)

Cozy Blankets: Snuggles That Make You Never Want to Leave the Bed

Primark's textile department is a heaven for those who love to wrap up in style. Thick, soft blankets that are just perfect for winter – and of course, they survive laundry like pros. If you haven’t figured it out yet – it’s time to make room in your suitcase!

In short, next time you're at Primark, forget about the baby overalls and give the home department a chance – because your home will thank you (and your wallet will too).