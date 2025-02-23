Apple launches its streaming service for Android devices

The battle for the hearts (and wallets) of streaming users continues to heat up, and Apple is taking another step in its fight against major competitors like Netflix and Disney+. Recently, the company began rolling out the Apple TV+ app for Android devices, according to a report by TechCrunch. Android users on smartphones and tablets can try to install the app through its page on Google Play, although it may take some time before the app is available to all users.

Apple TV+ is Apple's streaming service and a major competitor to Netflix, Disney+, and other streaming services. The service offers a library of original content, including series, movies, and documentaries, featuring critically acclaimed productions such as Ted Lasso and The Morning Show. From the series Severance, by Apple TV+ (credit: Apple TV+)

According to the report, the new Android version includes features such as downloads for offline viewing and saved watchlists. Additionally, app users will be able to subscribe to Apple TV+ and the MLS Season Pass service via Google Play’s billing system. However, it is important to note that renting or purchasing movies and series directly through the Android app will not be possible.