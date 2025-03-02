Facial moisturizing lotion that helps restore the skin's natural protective barrier

The new lotion was developed in collaboration with dermatologists and is designed for normal to dry skin. It provides hydration and sun protection throughout the day and helps restore the skin's natural protective barrier.

The SPF30 moisturizing lotion features a formula containing three essential ceramides that aid in restoring the natural protective barrier. These ceramides are crucial for maintaining skin moisture and the integrity of the skin's natural defense barrier. Additionally, it includes niacinamide (Vitamin B3), which helps in ceramide production while reducing visible redness, and Vitamin E.

The formula is fragrance-free, non-comedogenic (does not clog pores or cause blackheads), and paraben-free.

The lotion has a lightweight texture, is easy to use for daily sun protection, and comes in a tube package for convenient carrying in a bag.

Price: NIS 90.90

Where: Pharmacies, pharmacy chains, and online stores.