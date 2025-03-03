Pelephone enters the gaming world and will sell "at the cheapest price in Israel"

Pelephone enters the gaming world and for the first time in the world offers a prepaid annual subscription without the need to leave credit card details for Microsoft's XBOX GAME PASS ULTIMATE service at a cost of NIS 649. The company also offers, at the cheapest price in Israel, the possibility to purchase the gaming service, including an XBOX SERIES S console, for 1,899 shekels. To celebrate the launch, the first 100 customers who purchase the console and subscription bundle will receive an additional controller as a gift.

XBOX GAME PASS ULTIMATE is the most advanced gaming library in the world, offering Xbox players access to more than 500 high-quality and popular games, including global hits from new releases, such as: CALL OF DUTY BLACK OPS 6, INDIANA JONES, FLIGHT SIMULATOR, and SNIPER ELITE. Later this year, additional games are expected to be added, such as DOOM: THE DARK AGE and AVOWED. XBOS for Pelephone (credit: PR)

Pelephone will allow Xbox users to play with the same account on both Xbox consoles and PC, and continue the game from the same place they left off on either platform, unlike similar subscriptions available today in the market, which only allow playing via the console.

"We see the gaming world as an important growth engine for our activity, and we already offer a wide range of products, accessories, and gaming consoles on our website and at our service and sales points across the country," said Dror Bahat, Pelephone's VP of Marketing. "For the first time, we are offering a subscription to the XBOX GAME PASS ULTIMATE service at an affordable price and prepaid, allowing complete control over expenses and preventing unplanned purchases in Microsoft's game store."