Discover Athens in 48 hours: A guide to falling in love with the city

In the past year, due to a decrease in direct flight options to Israel, Athens Airport has become a major transit hub for Israelis on their way to various destinations worldwide. You could say it has become "the Ben Gurion Airport" for many of us traveling to far-off lands. However, beyond just a layover, many Israelis have recently discovered the charm of this vibrant city. So, if you have a connection or simply want a short getaway, here’s a perfect 48-hour itinerary that will make you want to extend your stay.

Day 1: Settling In, Sunset at the Acropolis, and an Authentic Greek Atmosphere

Start your visit to Athens by checking into COHORT HOTEL, a stylish boutique hotel located just a short walk from the Acropolis. The hotel blends modern design with an authentic Greek touch. Among the surprises waiting for you in your room: Luxurious OLIVE-ERA soaps infused with mandarin, basil, and mint—an invigorating experience for all the senses. ''Am Yisrael Chai'' also in Athens, from a Grafitiyul tour (credit: Dana Stavi)

Sunset at the Acropolis – Unforgettable Moments

Visit the Acropolis during the last hour before closing—this is the perfect time to experience the monumental site without the heavy crowds of tourists. The warm hues of the sunset bathe the Parthenon in golden light, creating breathtaking photo opportunities. If you’re lucky, you might even catch rehearsals for a performance at the amphitheater at the foot of the Acropolis—an opportunity to enjoy Greek music that blends the old with the new.

Dinner at a Greek Taverna – Traditional Flavors with a Stunning View

After your visit, head down to the enchanting Plaka neighborhood, where you’ll find Odos Lysiou, a restaurant offering a breathtaking panoramic view of the Acropolis. The menu includes classic Greek dishes like souvlaki, fresh fish, authentic Greek salad, and, of course, ouzo for those who want the full experience.

Alternatively, you can choose to dine at LYRA, another restaurant in the same neighborhood, where you can enjoy live bouzouki music and old rebetiko songs. Their rich menu includes fresh salads, high-quality cheeses, local pastries, and a decadent Greek ice cream dessert. Odos Lysiou – A restaurant with a view of the Acropolis (credit: Dana Stavi)

Day 2: Markets, Culture, and Unique Shopping

Start your day on Ermou Street, Athens’ main shopping boulevard, which offers a variety of international and local brand stores. From there, continue to the Monastiraki Flea Market, where you’ll find souvenir shops selling local crafts, jewelry, and traditional Greek clothing. This is the perfect place to soak up the city's energy and pick up unique gifts.

Street Art and Culinary Tour – A Different Side of Athens

Join a graffiti tour to explore Athens from a different perspective—through street art reflecting the city’s social and cultural pulse. This tour, called "Grafoodees", also combines fascinating stories with stops at some of Athens' best street food spots. You’ll get to taste gyros, souvlaki, premium Greek coffee at an old traditional café, and loukoumades—small Greek doughnuts made from fried yeast dough, served with honey syrup and sprinkled with cinnamon. The tour is guided by the wonderful Katerina, and along the way, you’ll come across a powerful graffiti wall dedicated to the victims and hostages of October 7th, making the experience all the more moving and meaningful. Plaka neighborhood in Athens (credit: Dana Stavi)

Walking Tour with a Local – Discovering Hidden Neighborhoods

If you have extra time before your next flight, consider joining a walking tour with a local guide through This is Athens with a Local. These tours offer a personal perspective on the city, allowing you to discover hidden neighborhoods, hear captivating stories, and connect with the local culture in an authentic way. It’s a great opportunity to experience Athens beyond the usual tourist sites.

If you have a short overnight stay in Athens before your connecting flight and no time to reach the city center, Zoe Garden Home in Spata is an excellent choice. Located close to Athens International Airport, this accommodation offers maximum convenience for travelers. The hosts, Kostas and his wife, are known for their hospitality and offer airport transfers at a lower cost than a taxi, ensuring a smooth journey to your next flight. Their kitchen is stocked with snacks, homemade jams, cheeses, and a coffee and tea station. You can also enjoy homemade jams and ouzo tastings.

Final Thoughts

Whether it's a short layover on your way to another destination or a quick weekend getaway, Athens offers the perfect combination of history, food, culture, and shopping. Next time you pass through "Athens' Ben Gurion Airport"—don't forget to step out and experience the real Greek charm!

