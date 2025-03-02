A complete one-pot meal: Oshpalo with meat and ptitim for the whole table

The well-known oshpalo, also called oshplov or plov, is a Bukharan-style stew made with meat, rice, fried onions, and plenty of carrots, which give it its characteristic sweetness and a beautiful orange hue.

This time, Tom Franz prepares it with ptitim, which absorb all the flavors of the dish and are especially loved by children. Oshpalo can be cooked like cholent on a warming tray, at a low temperature in the oven overnight, or on the stovetop for about two and a half hours.

Tip for busy parents: Since this is a complete meal in one pot, it’s a great solution for a midweek family dinner. Prepare the pot in the evening, place it in the oven overnight, and the next day, you have a rich lunch for the whole family.

Oshpalo with Ptitim

Recipe by: Tom Franz

30 minutes preparation

3 hours total

Easy to make

Serves 8

Ingredients

500g toasted ptitim (rice-shaped)

1-1.5 kg asado (short ribs), cut into cubes (keep the bones as well)

½ cup oil

4 onions, finely chopped

750g carrots, coarsely grated

6-7 garlic cloves, peeled and sliced

2 tbsp brown sugar

2 tbsp chicken seasoning

Salt

Coarsely ground black pepper

1 liter water or chicken/beef stock

Preparation

How to make Oshpalo with Meat and Ptitim – A Complete One-Pot Meal?

1. Heat half of the oil in a large pot. When the oil is hot, add the meat cubes and bones and brown them well on all sides (about 3-5 minutes per side). If the pot is too crowded, do this in two batches. Once browned, remove the meat and set it aside in a bowl.

2. Heat the remaining oil in the pot. Add the chopped onions and sauté until golden.

3. Add half of the grated carrots and mix. Fry for 2-3 minutes and season with salt and pepper to taste.

4. Spread the onion and carrot mixture evenly at the bottom of the pot. Place a third of the garlic slices on top, then arrange the browned meat cubes over them.

5. Add a heaping tablespoon of chicken seasoning, a tablespoon of brown sugar, and the remaining garlic cloves. Season again with salt and pepper. Sprinkle the rest of the grated carrots and ptitim over the top.

6. Dissolve a heaping tablespoon of chicken seasoning and another tablespoon of brown sugar in the water/stock. Pour into the pot and bring to a boil.

7. Cover the pot and cook on the lowest heat for at least two and a half hours. Occasionally, open the pot and use a fork to separate the ptitim to prevent sticking. The dish can also be transferred to the oven overnight at a low temperature of 80-90°C or placed on a warming tray with a heat diffuser. Since the ptitim absorb the liquid, check the pot occasionally and add more liquid if needed. The final dish should be warm and juicy.

8. The traditional way to serve this dish is by flipping the pot onto a large plate and hoping it all comes out in one piece, but you can also eat directly from the pot. If you do want to flip it as per tradition, make sure to use a non-stick pot.

Variation: You can replace the short ribs with the same amount of lamb or, alternatively, use 8-10 chicken drumsticks.

Tom Franz, in collaboration with Sugat