New home items and promotions for the cold Weather

This upcoming weekend, the weather in Israel is expected to undergo a dramatic change with a powerful cold wave. According to meteorologists, temperatures will significantly drop across the country, with local rains expected in the north and center, and possibly snow in the higher mountains. And when it's freezing outside, there's no doubt that the most comfortable place to be is at home, curled up, staying warm, and enjoying the perfect comfort experience with a variety of home styling items from Vardinon and Naaman, starting with the bed and extending to every corner of the house.

Ahead of the expected cold wave, Vardinon, Israel’s unique textile boutique, is offering the perfect opportunity to warm up in style with especially attractive prices. Available at Vardinon stores and online until 02/03/25 and/or while supplies last.

70% off selected flannel bedding, soft and cozy bathrobes, and winter blankets without filling when buying 2 items or more.

50% off high-quality down blankets for deep and healthy sleep when buying 2 items or more, and also special price items, including:

Goose down blanket (12% down) LOFT model - NIS 269.9-349.9 (instead of NIS 739.9-939.9)

Princess Grace synthetic down duvet - a luxurious hotel-style duvet, soft, pleasant, and pampering. The duvet features a 100% high-density cotton fabric cover that prevents sweating and offers a comfortable touch. Price range after discount: NIS 329.9-409.9 (instead of NIS 869.9-1069.9)

Dynasty winter synthetic down duvet - a light, soft, and pampering blanket. The duvet has a 100% high-density cotton Down-proof cover that prevents sweating and provides a pleasant touch. Price range after discount: NIS 229.9-319.9 (instead of NIS 619.9-849.9)

Na'aman pots for only NIS 199.9 (credit: TAMI BAR SHAI) For a delicious experience at home, Naaman, the leading premium lifestyle brand, equips you with a variety of cooking, frying, and baking products. Naaman's cooking department brings innovative, practical, and versatile solutions, focusing on reducing cooking time, saving energy, and preserving nutritional values, alongside impressive designs inspired by the latest home styling trends.

This month, Naaman is offering an especially worthwhile promotion: 2 frying pans from the brand's most popular cooking series for NIS 99, and 2 pots for only NIS 199.9.

Available at Naaman stores and online, valid until 31/03/25 and/or while supplies last. Ninja Combi SEP703 (credit: Sarig Electric)

Sarig Electric, the official importer of beloved brands Shark Ninja in Israel, is launching a new device, the Ninja Combi SEP703, a combination oven and air fryer in one. The device is equipped with advanced technologies that provide complete meals quickly and easily, while maintaining juiciness and tenderness inside and crispiness on the outside.

With 12 smart programs and two advanced cooking modes, the new Ninja Combi offers the perfect solution for daily meals that include carbohydrates, vegetables, and protein cuts, all prepared together in one device in just 15 minutes.

Device dimensions: Height: 31.5 cm, Width: 35 cm, Depth: 36 cm. Launch price: NIS 1,490. 3-year warranty from Sarig, the official importer, includes 1 full year of warranty + 2 additional limited years subject to the Sarig Electric website regulations and the terms of the warranty certificate.

For more details go to the website. Ninja Thirsti drink bottles, NIS 179-199 (credit: Sarig Electric)

More from Sarig and Ninja: The company is also launching new Ninja Thirsti drink bottles, designed to keep the beverage temperature for a long time and especially suitable for carbonated drinks.

Ninja Thirsti bottles are equipped with a unique internal coating that preserves carbonation in carbonated drinks for a long time, offering the ideal solution for those on the go. With advanced insulation, they keep drinks cold for 24 hours, ice for up to 2 days, and hot for 12 hours. The sealed lid is specially designed to prevent leaks, drips, or spills—even with carbonated drinks.

The bottles are made of durable stainless steel, BPA-free, and dishwasher safe. They include a silicone handle for easy carrying and fit most car cup holders, making them the perfect bottles for work, workouts, trips, or travel.

Ninja Thirsti bottles are available in two sizes: 530 ml and 700 ml, offered for purchase in a variety of colors.

Prices: 530 ml for NIS 179, 700 ml for NIS 199. Available for purchase on the Sarig Electric website. Exhibition of works at Shenkar for Avivi Kitchens, from right: Michal Baroz, Chaim Mishan, and Neil Nenner (credit: LENS PRODUCTIONS)

Avivi Kitchens is investing in the designers of the future and has chosen to sponsor a combined course of industrial design and interior design of structures and environments focusing on "Designing the Kitchen of the Future." According to Chaim Mashan, CEO of Avivi Kitchens: "We place great importance on connecting with design students, who are the future generation, and how they envision the kitchen, the most important room in the house, in the future—whether in terms of technology, design, process optimization, resources, environmental quality, and even community and social aspects."

Chaim Mashan, CEO, and Shlomi Cohen, Chief Designer at Avivi Kitchens, visited Shenkar College to review the students' final projects and provide feedback alongside Neil Nanner, Head of the Industrial Design Department at Shenkar, and Michal Baraz, Head of the Interior Design Department at Shenkar.

The "Kitchen of the Future" that is chosen as the best, most designed, and practical project will be constructed in the Avivi Kitchens showroom in Bnei Brak and will be displayed alongside the showroom kitchens.