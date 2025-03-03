The lab that guarantees to repair electrical appliance in just two hours

OIG Marketing and Distribution Ltd., a leader in the home electrical products field, is launching an innovative and efficient repair service that, according to the company, allows customers to get their faulty product back within just two hours of submission. The new service offers fast, professional, and reliable repairs for a wide range of products, with no need for long waiting times.

The company offers repair services in its service lab, which is an integral part of the importer’s home, not a subcontractor, ensuring customers benefit from the knowledge and experience of top-tier experts in the field. Every repair is performed on-site, in a fully equipped lab, with the goal of returning the product to the customer as quickly as possible while maintaining high work standards. The lab operates under the supervision of a qualified and experienced team, and the service is available for a variety of the company’s products.

Along with the fast service, OIG Marketing and Distribution Ltd. emphasizes providing high-quality solutions for any malfunction. Every repair is done using advanced technology and original spare parts, ensuring that the customer receives the product back in full working condition and excellent condition.

The new service from OIG represents another step in the company’s branding process as a leader in customer service. The company aims to provide its customers with a service experience like no other, with every detail of the service process carefully chosen to ensure customer satisfaction.

Itzik Gabay, CEO and co-owner of OIG Marketing and Distribution Ltd., said: “We’ve made it our mission to provide our customers with professional, fast, and reliable service that aligns with the technological capabilities of our products. Through surveys and research, we understood that our customers wanted immediate responses to all repair-related issues, so we launched this new service to ensure that once the faulty device is submitted, it will be returned to its owner after repair within just two hours. We will continue to listen to customer needs and provide targeted solutions because for us, ‘the customer first’ is not just a slogan, it’s a way of life.”