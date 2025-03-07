Growing through adversity – tools for coping during times of war and pain

How do we manage during difficult times? Dr. Shiri Daniels, National Professional Director of the Eran Association, writes to you about how to get through the days ahead.

We are in the midst of intense days filled with many emotions, sometimes contradictory, which can be overwhelming. We are likely to be exposed to difficult content and images in the coming days. The tragic loss of people we didn’t know personally can still feel very personal due to our involvement and identification with some of the fallen or their families.

Sadness, heartbreak, helplessness, anger, and even numbness or empathy are natural and expected responses to grief. It’s okay to be sad, it’s okay to cry. Everyone reacts in their own way. There is no right or wrong in our reactions.

When exposed to difficult news, it’s important not to ignore it or escape its existence, but to allow the information to process and give it space. The tendency to push difficult emotions aside makes them even harder to handle.

At the same time, avoid watching videos that negatively affect our mental health and limit our exposure to the news. We can turn off pop-up notifications and use settings on social media. For example, you can freeze following pages and profiles that increase anxiety when scrolling.

The reactions to bad news are both physiological and emotional stress responses (uncertainty, helplessness, anxiety), and they sometimes leave a lasting impact on our thoughts.

In the digital age, these news items are echoed repeatedly, so to cope, it’s recommended to allow ourselves breaks, regulate when we are exposed to news and why, and as mentioned, don’t hesitate to unfollow profiles and pages that increase stress.

It’s also a good idea to increase physical activity, go outdoors, or engage in volunteering and involvement. Mindfulness practice allows for focused attention on the present moment without judgment. Stress is contagious, but so is calm – watch calming content and surround yourself with less agitated people.

It’s advisable to talk about our feelings and thoughts with friends or family members and not hesitate to ask for help and support – reaching out for assistance is a sign of mental strength and resilience. Spending time with loved ones can be a significant anchor during tough times. You are not alone!

The writer is Dr. Shiri Daniels, National Professional Director of the Eran Association – Mental Health First Aid, and Head of the Master's Program in Educational Counseling at the College of Management.

If you or someone close to you is experiencing distress, reach out to Eran so we can assist you. Eran provides life-saving mental health first aid services 24/7 to people of all ages and in all types of distress. The service is provided anonymously and immediately.