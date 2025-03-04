Another transatlantic airline resumes flights to Tel Aviv

The Canadian airline Air Canada announced today (Thursday) the resumption of its flights to Tel Aviv starting June 8, 2025.

"We are pleased to announce that Air Canada will once again provide service to its customers between Canada and Israel starting June 8, 2025. Initially, the flight schedule will include four weekly flights from Toronto to Tel Aviv, and beginning in August, a direct flight from Montreal to Tel Aviv will be added."

Air Canada has a longstanding commitment to the Canada-Israel route, which it has operated for the past 30 years."We look forward to resuming flights and even expanding them as conditions allow."