Purim is here, and artificial intelligence is taking over the world of costumes as well

As part of the initiative, consumers will be able to design costumes for free using Canva’s new AI tool and then bring their designs to life by purchasing matching items from the wide selection offered by the fashion chain Reals. The collaboration, led by Hadas Avidor Goldin, an official Canva expert and manager of the Israeli community I CAN CANVA, offers a shopping experience that bridges the digital and physical worlds while reducing their ecological footprint.

Purim costume with artificial intelligence, Reals network (credit: PR)

"This initiative represents the future of sustainable fashion. We believe that integrating technology with second-hand commerce promotes personal creativity while encouraging responsible consumption. This is an opportunity to demonstrate how innovation and sustainability can go hand in hand in the modern fashion world," said Avi Avikar, co-owner of the Reals chain.

Reals stores are located nationwide, with branches in Rishon LeZion, Ramat Gan, Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Ra’anana.