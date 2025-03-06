More power, less charging: OnePlus is developing a giant battery for smartphones

If we think about it for a moment, many things have changed in the smartphone world over the past decade – sharper screens, advanced cameras, powerful processors, and even artificial intelligence creeping into every corner. But there is one thing that has remained relatively the same: batteries. Yes, they’ve become bigger and have faster charging, but the real revolution – the one that will make us stop worrying about our devices shutting down in the middle of the day – hasn’t arrived yet. OnePlus, which has always focused on battery life management, is likely planning to change this completely. According to new reports, the company is developing the largest battery ever seen in a smartphone – 8,000 mAh – and it is expected to be not only larger but also smarter and stronger.

OnePlus already offers some of the devices with the largest batteries on the market. The OnePlus 12 comes with a 5,400 mAh battery, while the new OnePlus 13 takes it a step further with 6,000 mAh – a capacity that already provides users with an impressively long usage time. But the company isn’t stopping here. According to leaks recently published in China, OnePlus and OPPO (which is under the same corporation) are developing an advanced silicon-carbon battery technology, which allows for higher capacity, better durability, and exceptionally fast charging. The biggest innovation? According to reports, the company is already testing an 8,000 mAh battery – a new industry record. The new OnePlus 13 takes it a step further with 6,000 mAh (credit: Walla System / Yinon Ben Shushan)

Beyond the impressive size, OnePlus’ new battery will be based on silicon-carbon technology, with a 15% increased silicon content (compared to the current 6%). Why does this matter? Because silicon can store 10 times more lithium ions compared to graphite, making these batteries much more efficient than standard lithium-ion batteries. Additionally, the new battery will support 80-watt fast charging with SuperVOOC technology, meaning that despite being larger, it won’t result in long and frustrating charging times.

As of now, it’s unclear exactly when OnePlus will integrate the new technology into its flagship devices. However, the company’s roadmap for 2025 already hints that its next smartphones will feature 7,000 mAh batteries, which could serve as the first step before the transition to the 8,000 mAh battery.