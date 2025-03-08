Redefining the haircare market: The Israeli brand challenging high prices

In recent years, the professional haircare market in Israel has become increasingly inaccessible to many consumers. With shampoo and masks often costing hundreds of shekels, many have had to settle for lower-quality products or abandon professional haircare altogether. However, this week brings refreshing news to the industry: A new Israeli brand called Redefine is entering the market with a promise to make professional hair products affordable for everyone.

A Price Revolution

The new brand, developed entirely in Israel, is launching an impressive range of about 40 different products, all priced between just NIS 19.90 and NIS 49.90. These unprecedented prices in the professional category are typically three times lower than the usual rates.

Blue-and-White Innovation

Redefine was created as a direct response to the rising cost of living and economic changes in recent years. The brand offers four professional product lines, each designed to address specific hair concerns:

Keratin Series: The brand's flagship series is based on a formula rich in natural keratin, restoring the hair's natural moisture. It is particularly suited for dry, damaged, or chemically treated hair. The series includes shampoo, conditioner, a mask, and a concentrated serum, all enriched with high-quality keratin. Redefine (credit: Ido Malka)

Argan & Flaxseed Series: This line was developed specifically to combat frizz and dryness. The unique combination of argan oil and flaxseed acts as a natural conditioner, significantly reducing frizz and adding a healthy shine. The series also includes a leave-in smoothing spray and a daily moisturizing cream.

Curly Hair Series: Formulated with jojoba and coconut oils, this series provides a comprehensive solution for curly hair. The unique formula helps define curls while maintaining balanced moisture. Products in this line include a curl-defining gel, a moisturizing cream, and a nourishing mask.

Therapeutic Series: Based on natural extracts of lavender and rosemary, this series is designed to treat scalp and hair concerns. It includes an anti-dandruff shampoo, an intensive scalp treatment for sensitive skin, and a restorative mask.

Technology and Innovation

All products across the different series are formulated without salts, which are known to dry out and damage hair. Instead, the formulas rely on natural active ingredients and therapeutic oils tailored to various hair types.

Availability and Accessibility

Initially, the products will be available on the company’s online store (www.redefine-hair.com) and select pharmacy chains. Within two months, the company plans to expand distribution to 200 retail locations nationwide, making the brand even more accessible to Israeli consumers.