Ten Bis into huge exit: The billion-dollar food delivery deal

Dutch investment group Prosus announced its intention to acquire the food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com, the parent company of the Israeli Ten Bis, in a deal valued at €4.1B (about $4.3B). The cash offer is set at €20.30 per share (a 63% premium over the stock's closing price on Friday) and has received full support from Just Eat’s management, according to a report in the Financial Times.

The British Just Eat merged with its Dutch rival Takeaway in 2019 in a deal worth nine billion pounds. In 2021, the merged company also acquired the American food ordering platform Grubhub for $7.3B but sold it last November for just $650M. Even before the merger, Takeaway acquired the Israeli Ten Bis in 2018 for €135M.

The new CEO of Prosus, Fabricio Bloisi, said in a statement that the deal is "an opportunity to create a technology leader from Europe. We are very excited that Just Eat Takeaway is joining the Prosus group. We believe that the combination of Prosus' strong technical and investment capabilities with Just Eat Takeaway's position as a leading brand in key European markets will create significant value for our customers, drivers, partners, and shareholders."