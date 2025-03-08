Israelis haven't discovered: Healing cities for the perfect getaway

In recent years, there has been a significant shift in Israeli vacation culture. While in the past, Israelis focused on bustling city vacations or lively beach resorts, a new trend is emerging: Seeking relaxing and revitalizing experiences at historical healing sites. The spa cities of Eastern and Central Europe, which were once mainly known to local tourists, are becoming popular destinations thanks to the perfect combination of traditional health treatments, breathtaking landscapes, and a peaceful atmosphere.

Bulgaria: A Health Oasis in the Rhodope Mountains

Velingrad represents the essence of Bulgarian healing cities. Nestled in the impressive Rhodope Mountains, the city offers a comprehensive therapeutic experience thanks to its range of thermal springs, which feature an exceptionally wide temperature range – from 28 to 91 degrees Celsius. Each spring offers a unique mineral composition, tailored for treating a wide spectrum of medical conditions, from musculoskeletal issues to respiratory and digestive problems. A team of expert medical professionals accompanies each patient and selects the most suitable spring for their condition.

Banya, which complements the Bulgarian healing experience, weaves traditional treatments with advanced technologies. The springs here are rich in unique minerals that are especially helpful for treating neurological and orthopedic issues, while the serene atmosphere and mountainous landscape enhance the healing experience. Lotus Hotel Aquapark Felix Romania (Photo: Courtesy of the hotel) (credit: PR)

Romania: Nature’s Healing Wonders

Covasna, known as the "Thousand Springs Site," showcases a unique natural phenomenon in the European healing landscape. In addition to its rich thermo-mineral springs, the area boasts mofettes – underground caves that release hot air from deep within the earth. Rich in carbon dioxide, this air penetrates through the skin and encourages vital physiological processes such as blood vessel dilation and lowering blood pressure. The treatments, carried out under strict medical supervision, are combined with luxurious accommodations at leading spa hotels like Covasna and Claremont.

Felix offers a holistic approach to health at its long-established and respected spa facility. The location excels in mud treatments, thermo-mineral pools, and advanced physiotherapy, with a special focus on treating arthritis, gynecological problems, and rheumatism. The combination of medical treatments with a pampering environment creates the ideal conditions for physical and mental rejuvenation.

Georgia: Caucasian Tranquility

Borjomi, located in a magical valley in the heart of the Caucasus Mountains, represents the perfect meeting of wild nature and modern indulgence. The contemporary spa blends into the pristine landscape and offers personalized treatments, saunas, and mineral bath experiences. The luxurious suites and exquisite local cuisine complete the overall rejuvenation experience.

Czech Republic: Historic Healing Heritage

Karlovy Vary tells a fascinating story that began in the 14th century when Emperor Charles IV accidentally discovered the healing properties of its springs. Today, the city combines magnificent historic architecture with advanced spa treatments. Visitors enjoy fresh air, stunning views, and healing springs, alongside a variety of leisure options.

Mariánské Lázně, the second-largest spa town in the Czech Republic, is located in the western part of historic Bohemia, about two hours from Prague. The city specializes in a wide range of treatments, from digestive problems to arthritis and respiratory issues. The green and pastoral surroundings invite nature walks and cycling, which are integrated into the overall treatment program. hotel con piscina abano terme (credit: PR)

Italy: Roman Tradition in a Modern Package

Abano Terme, whose name comes from the Greek word meaning "pain reliever," is located in a magical spot at the foot of the Euganean Hills, easily accessible from Verona and Venice. The area is famous for its thermo-mineral springs sourced from the volcanic Dolomite mountains and its unique therapeutic mud. The luxurious hotels complete the traditional Italian spa experience.

Hungary: Centuries-Old Healing Tradition

Heviz offers a unique healing experience in its picturesque location by Lake Balaton. The city’s special healing lake, naturally renewed with a constant flow of thermal groundwater, is a magnet for patients from around the world. The water, whose temperature naturally changes between seasons, and the mud rich in plant extracts are particularly effective in treating respiratory diseases, joint problems, and stress conditions.

Ran Friente, the spa department manager at Ophir Tours, states, "The growing interest of Israelis in European healing cities reflects a deep shift in the perception of modern vacations. We are seeing more and more Israelis searching for a more meaningful experience than just escaping routine; they realize that investing in health and relaxation is the best gift they can give themselves."

These healing cities, which combine ancient tradition with modern comfort, offer a unique opportunity to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of daily life and focus on genuine rejuvenation of body and mind. With competitive prices and a wide range of treatments, they offer an attractive alternative to traditional vacations, promising both a healing and enriching experience.