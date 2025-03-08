20 KM of adrenaline: The new trail that will change cycling in the south

Great news for off-road cycling enthusiasts: KKL is launching a new single track in the Yad Mordechai Forest. The trail, spanning 20 kilometers, has been specifically designed to provide an enjoyable and safe cycling experience for riders of all levels.

The main innovation of the trail is its division into three separate loops, allowing each rider to choose the trail that suits their abilities. The careful planning combines rider enjoyment with the preservation of the natural environment, as the trail winds through the green landscapes of the area’s forest.

The festive launch event will take place on Friday, March 7, 2025, between 7:00-10:00 AM. Participants are invited for a self-guided ride on the new trail, and at 9:00 AM there will be a gathering at the Nabiya Mer'i parking lot, which will include a short ceremony and light refreshments. Participation in the event is free but requires prior registration.

Single Yad Mordechai (credit: Hovav Landau)

"The new single track is part of a broader effort to strengthen outdoor activities in the southern region and the Gaza envelope," explains Yaniv Maimon, Southern Area Manager at KKL. "We are committed to developing quality recreational infrastructures that connect people, nature, and community."

Orr Shalev, Northern Negev Area Manager at KKL, invites riders from all over the country to experience the new trail, which joins a series of projects to make nature more accessible to the general public.