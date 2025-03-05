This is the active ingredient your hair is missing

Meet Redefine, an Israeli brand born from one question: why do we always rely on foreign products when none of them are really made for our hair? In a market flooded with imported brands developed for cooler climates and different humidity, Redefine does something different – it speaks Israeli hair. Heat, humidity, extreme dryness, direct sunlight – we deal with it all, so it’s time for products that know how to handle that too.

What makes Redefine different? It was born in Israel, for Israelis, and every formula is adapted to the local climate to give the hair exactly what it needs. A combination of advanced scientific research and natural ingredients like keratin, argan oil, flax seeds, and shea butter guarantees real results, not just a temporary fix. All this at affordable prices because healthy hair doesn’t need to cost as much as plastic surgery – the price range is between NIS 19.90 to NIS 49.90. The products are available for purchase on the company’s website and at the pharmacies B-Pharm, Good-Pharm, and Lior Adika, making them easy to find.

If you want to maintain healthy, well-groomed hair, it’s important to remember a few basic principles that address the challenges of the Israeli climate. The intense heat in the summer leads to excessive sweating, which can make the scalp oilier and cause hair loss. Therefore, it’s important to choose balancing products and avoid heavy daily washing. On the other hand, the dryness of winter can lead to split ends and itchy scalp, so it’s recommended to use nourishing masks and natural oils like argan oil or flaxseed oil that provide flexibility and shine. The Israeli sun is just as harmful to hair as it is to the skin, so it’s worth using a mask with UV filters or wearing a hat. Winds and hot spells can cause dehydration and increased frizz, so it’s good to choose products with deep moisture and technology that preserves durability over time. Excessive use of hot tools like straighteners and curling irons worsens the damage, so it’s advisable to use low temperatures and incorporate heat protectants. Finally, a healthy scalp is the foundation for strong hair – it’s best to choose therapeutic products that prevent dandruff and soothe irritation.

Redefine offers four precise hair series for every need. The keratin series is designed for the repair and smoothing of dry and damaged hair, combining hydrolyzed keratin to strengthen the hair fiber, along with shea butter for deep nourishment and protection from dryness. The argan and flax series is designed to soften and repair frizzy hair, containing argan oil for nourishment and shine improvement, along with flaxseed oil, rich in omega 3 and 6, to increase flexibility and moisture. The curly hair series was specially developed for wavy and curly hair, with aloe vera and rosemary extracts that help maintain natural moisture and reduce frizz, along with advanced polymers that preserve the natural shape of the curls. The therapeutic series focuses on scalp health, preventing dandruff, and treating sensitivity, thanks to a combination of chamomile extracts for soothing, citric acid for pH balance, and antibacterial ingredients that help maintain scalp hygiene.

In a world where big beauty brands set the rules, Redefine is here to redefine them. Your hair is Israeli – it’s time for your hair care to be too.