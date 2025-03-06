Herbal tea in four flavors for weight loss

Herbalife is launching a new series of unique herbal blends for making tea in four refreshing flavors: natural tea flavor, raspberry, peach, and lemon, for preparing hot or cold drinks.

The new blend of traditional black tea and green tea with herbal extracts for a natural energy boost offers thermogenic and antioxidant properties, helping to improve metabolism rate, making it an ideal addition to weight loss and weight management programs. It also contributes to enhanced mental performance and alertness and can be prepared as a hot or cold drink.

The tea is low in calories—about six calories per serving. The beverage mix is made from the finest varieties of Orange Pekoe black tea and green tea, hibiscus plant extracts, cardamom extract, caffeine powder, and a natural sweetener from stevia leaves, which offer many benefits.

The beverage is strictly kosher parve under the supervision of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel.

Price: NIS 170-318 (30-58 drink servings)

Where: On the company's website